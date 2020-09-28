Business

Pay TV names corporate affairs manager

Nigerian Direct-to-Home PayTV operator, TStv Africa, has appointed Mr. Demola Olarewaju as its corporate affairs manager.

 

A statement by the company said he would manage the public profile and engagement of the company both in the traditional media and the digital space.

 

Confirming the development, Olarewaju said he had been on the job for well over two months in Abuja and was working hard along with other staff of the company towards the launch of commercial operations. He is a communications and public relations strategist with a rich background in Nigeria history and political ideologies.

 

Olarewaju, who is known on twitter as @DemolaRewaju for his political opinion, is also a major contributor to various print and digital magazines, websites and journals in diverse fields of research and general interest.

 

He brings media industry knowledge, digital media engagement and creative writing skills to shape perceptions, craft narratives and messaging for the company.

 

Olarewaju is also the convener of The Legacy Discussion Circle, a multi-partisan youth engagement platform on which he engages leaders across political parties.

