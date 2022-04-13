News

Pay-TV Tariffs: Lawan warns Multichoice not to dare Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, cautioned Multichoice Nigeria for going ahead to hike the tariffs of its products while the matter was still being investigated by the Senate. This was as he urged all foreign operators in Nigeria, who would not want to adhere to laid down rules by Nigerian authorities in running their businesses to quit the country. Inaugurating a sevenmember Ad-hoc Committee of the Senate headed by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi, Lawan warned that no foreign operators in the country should take Nigeria for granted.

The committee was set up by the Senate on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022 against the backdrop of an announcement of tariff hike by the Multichoice pay TV service provider, DStv. The Senate President warned: “No operator should take us for granted. We mean business. We want you to be here. Nigeria always provide the climate for you to do your businesses but don’t abuse the laws of our country. Our consumers here are people who are innocent and we are prepared to protect them. “Meanwhile, stay action. No increase. No increase. And that is to say don’t dare our country. No increase in tariffs.”

 

