Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of having deducted checkoff dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike would continue.

This was made known through the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, who alerted that there was an evil conspiracy among the ruling elite to wipe out public university education in order to elevate private universities owned by them and their collaborators.

ASUU has been on strike for over six months to draw attention of government to the implications of criminal negligence of not funding public universities in the light of rising insecurity and other mounting social problems.

According to Akinwole, the plan by the government to use salary stoppage to punish varsity lecturers for being concerned with the parlous state of affairs in the nations’ tertiary education had failed as members had resolved to ensure that government became responsive and responsible.

He maintained that while the Union was ready to discuss outstanding issues on the implementation of the February 2019 MOA the FG signed with ASUU and other conditions of service with government, federal government had not been forthcoming but had rather resorted to embarking on propaganda against the union.

He, however, hinted that the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) developed by the Union to replace government Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which has been ochestrated to destroy global academic culture is fully ready, lamenting government’s insincerity of purpose.

Akinwole said: “As of today October 4, 2020, ASUU members are being owed three months’ salaries. “In some Universities like MOAU and UNIMAID, our members have not received salary for up to six (6) months.

