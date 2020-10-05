News

Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

 

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of having deducted checkoff dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike would continue.

 

This was made known through the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, who alerted that there was an evil conspiracy among the ruling elite to wipe out public university education in order to elevate private universities owned by them and their collaborators.

 

ASUU has been on strike for over six months to draw attention of government to the implications of criminal negligence of not funding public universities in the light of rising insecurity and other mounting social problems.

 

According to Akinwole, the plan by the government to use salary stoppage to  punish varsity lecturers for being concerned with the parlous state of affairs in the nations’ tertiary education had failed as members had resolved to ensure that government became responsive and responsible.

 

He maintained that while the Union was ready to discuss outstanding issues on the implementation of the February 2019 MOA the FG signed with ASUU and other conditions of service with government, federal government had not been forthcoming but had rather resorted to embarking on propaganda against the union.

 

He, however, hinted that the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) developed by the Union to replace government Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which has been ochestrated to destroy global academic culture is fully ready, lamenting government’s insincerity of purpose.

 

Akinwole said: “As of today October 4, 2020, ASUU members are being owed three months’ salaries. “In some Universities like MOAU and UNIMAID, our members have not received salary for up to six (6) months.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

North Central Peoples’ Forum step in right direction –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

•They’re affirming their identity, interest –Afenifere   Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the recent breakaway of North Central region under the aegis of North Central Peoples’ Forum from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) was long overdue and a step in the right direction.   Even as the Yoruba counterpart Afenifere Renewal Group […]
News

3rd Mainland Bridge: No cause for alarm, says LASG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge begins today, the Lagos State Government yesterday reassured Lagosians that there was no cause to be apprehensive as all necessary measures to ameliorate any discomfort as a result of the partial closure have been taken. Speaking at a joint press conference addressed by the Commissioners for Information […]
News

5 swap posts as Kwara gov announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other. Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Mr. Olanrewaju Murtala, who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Adenike Afolabi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: