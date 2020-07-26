Pay your pilots, staff or risk grounding, NCAA tells operators

Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has threatened to ground such airline.

The threat was handed down to the airlines in a meeting held with airline chiefs and their representatives in Abuja last week Thursday by the aviation regulatory body to engender safety in the aviation.

An airline chief, who was at the meeting, said Nuhu expressed concern over the manner some airlines have handled labour issues and how they have consistently refused to pay workers who have continued to work for the airlines before and after resumption of flights.

The source further stated that the meeting was called before of Air Peace pilots who down tooled last week until further notice pending when the management can come to a mutual agreement.

Prominent airline chiefs that attended the meeting are Air Peace chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, Accountable Manager for Dana, Mr. Obi Mbanuzo, among others.

According to the source: “The Director-General of NCAA, Musa Nuhu called for emergency meeting of airline owners and their representatives in Abuja Thursday last week. Azman and Air Peace are having issues with their pilots.

“The meeting was about pilots issue and lack of payment of salary to airline staff. The DG warned all airlines that refuse to pay salary to pilots and crew will be ground them.”

A pilot of the airline, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the management of the airline through its Human Resources approved an average of 80 per cent pay cut across its pilot rankings.

The source further stated that as a result of the decision, the pilot community decided to down tools until further notice pending when the management can come to a mutual agreement.

A senior pilot, who also spoke to our correspondent, lamented the poor treatment pilots are subjected to, stressing that the management and the pilots were still meeting to resolve the problem.

