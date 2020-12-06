News Top Stories

Payback time for Tinubu

…as Kano Ullammas, Jumma’at Immams endorse him for 2023

 

The Council of Ullammas and some Jumma’at Mosque Immams in Kano State have endorsed the candidature of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

 

The Immams and the Ullammas believe that it is time for payback for what the Jagaba, did to one of their own, President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, who they alluded, “had tried severally to clinch the Presidency but failed, not until Tinubu joined forces with him in 2015.” The former governor of Lagos State, who was in Kano to attend a wedding Fatiha, Friday, however, turned the visit to seeking support for his much speculated ambition to become president in 2023.

 

Immediately after the ceremony, which held at Minna Events Centre in the ancient city, Tinubu proceeded to Alfurqan Jumma’at Mosque where he met with the Chief Immam, Dr. Bashir Omar. He also met with Dr. Ahmad Datti whom he described as an old friend. His meeting with Dr. Datti did not last more than

