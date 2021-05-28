News

Payment of gratuity: Pensioners threaten showdown with Gov. Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Local government pensioners and retired primary school teachers in Ogun State yesterday threatened to shut down the governor’s office and the state secretariat over alleged refusal of Governor Dapo Abiodun, to pay their gratuities. The pensioners, under the auspices of Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN), declared a three-day fasting after which they would storm the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, with their mats and turn the place to their homes in protest.

Chairman of LOGPAN in the state, Sikiru Ayilara, who stated this while speaking with journalists at a press briefing, vowed that the pensioners would not leave the governor’s office until their gratuities were paid. Ayilara lamented that they were tired of writing letters after they had written about 12 letters to the governor without getting any response. He expressed the frustration of the pensioners by the alleged nonchalant attitude of the governor to their demands, which included the non-payment of gratuities, lateness and non-increment in the monthly pensions and discrimination against the members by the government among others.

Our Reporters

