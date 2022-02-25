Payment of ransom: How EFCC, Navy rejected Senate bill

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the rejection of a bill by the Senate to criminalize payment of ransom to kidnappers by the Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as opposition to the proposed Anti-money Laundery Bill by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

One of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria under the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government is the aggravating insecurity across the length and breadth of the country. Apart from the devastating activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and the banditry in the North-West, the most worrisome aspect of the insecurity in the country is kidnapping for ransom, a development that occurs in all parts of Nigeria at the moment.

There is no doubt that the Federal Government is highly disturbed by the dimension the problem has taken, especially as its accompanying consequences have grave impact on the economy, with economic activities in all sections of the country badly affected. Members of the National Assembly are also worried about the escalating spate of insecurity, making them to pass bills and resolutions targeted at solving the problem. Consequently, the Senate is currently working on a bill to criminalize payment of ransom to kidnappers to secure release of victims of the criminal enterprise, which has since become a booming business for criminals in the country.

But the Nigerian Navy and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), vehemently opposed the proposed legislation, canvassing that it should not be passed into law. A representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam, expressed the position of the Navy at the National Assembly during a public hearing on Terrorism Prevention Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to outlaw payment of ransom to secure the release of hostages. The hearing was organized by the Senate Joint Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. Section 14 of the bill provides that “anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years.”

In his submission, Egbuchulam, however, said that instead of outright criminalisation, negotiation or payment of ransom should be subjected to security vetting. He said: “It is suggested that the Bill could make the negotiation/proposed payment of ransom to kidnappers or terrorists to secure release of hostages subject to the prior knowledge of ONSA/Armed Forces of Nigeria/Po-lice for coordination.

It is opined that subjecting such payment of ransom to security vetting and tracking is preferable to outright criminalization.” Also, the EFCC, represented by the Director, Legal and Prosecution Department, Chile Okoroma, applauded most of the provisions of the bill, but kicked against prosecution of somebody that paid ransom, saying that it should be narrowed down to those who received ransom not those that paid the ransom. According to him, the bill on terrorism is well intended but the issue of prosecuting those that paid ransom should be looked at and should be narrowed to those who received payment for ransom.

However, the Nigerian Correctional Service in its presentation, agreed with all the provisions of the bill including the prosecution of anyone that paid ransom, saying: “We agree with the proposed amendment to this bill.” In his opening remarks, Senator Bamidele noted that the bill sought to outlaw payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for release of someone who have been wrongly confined or imprisoned.

His words: “The bill, among other things, seeks to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013 in order to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.”

In a related development, the CBN, during the public hearing, rejected another proposal by the Senate to enact a new anti-money laundering law without required amendments on the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011. This is as the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disagreed on the proposed establishment of Proceeds of Crimes Commission.

The proposed bills are Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) 2021, Public Complaints Commission (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2022 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill 2021. In his submission on the legislative proposals, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said an amendment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011, will better serve the interest of Nigeria than a repeal and re-enactment. Emefiele who was represented by a director in the apex bank, Mr. Anthony Efobi said: “Where the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011, is repealed and re-enacted, there would be new legal foundations which have not been assessed against the FATF standards.” This, according to him, opens the likelihood that the new law will be deficient in other areas not limited to the deficiencies identified in the Mutual Evaluation Report. “Additionally, the new law will have to be completely reviewed by the FATF and GIABA for compliance with FATF recommendations.

There will be a risk that the international assessment identifies new gaps which would lead to rating downgrades. “Consequently, the CBN is opposed to the passage of the proposed bills for the repeal and re – enactment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011. We have attached a copy of a proposed amendment to the 2011 Act for your consideration and necessary action,” he stressed.

On establishment of Commission for Management of Proceeds of Crimes being sought for by the third bill, while the Secretary of EFCC, George Ekpungu, kicked against the proposal, the Deputy Director Legal Drafting from the office of AGF, Godwin Iheabunike, supported the legislation.

Opposing the proposal, the EFCC Secretary, said that it would amount to duplication of functions between the proposed commission and EFCC, while the Attorney-General’s representative, said the commission was very necessary in tackling the new crime. Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North) said that the proposed legislations were aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...