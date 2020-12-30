Payroll conundrum and tech measures

The working sector is syno n y m o u s with the payroll system, and such relationship is worldwide, hence no country is exempted. The Nigerian civil service system has overtime been deeply characterized by a bunch of cankerworms known as ‘ghost workers’.

The syndrome, which isn’t peculiar to the federal level, is indeed ubiquitous that no certain level/unit of government is left out whenever it is being discussed. Funnily enough, the anomaly has lingered that anyone could insinuate that it’s a norm.

Three years ago, precisely on Thursday, 5th May 2016, during the meeting between federal ministries and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos State as organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the then Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, unequivocally disclosed that the ongoing N165 billion monthly salaries cum allowances of federal civil servants was overbloated, thus could no longer be sustained by the Federal Government (FG).

Mrs. Adeosun who was speaking on the economy reform agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stated that the said fund represented about 40% of the total spending made by the FG.

According to her, the figure was outrageous, hence government was pursuing aggressive measures towards detecting as well as prosecuting ghost workers and other saboteurs in the system.

She landed with a mind-boggling revelation that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which wasn’t fully functional, still had names of about 10,000 workers on its payroll regularly serviced by the FG’s coffers. In a related development, in the same 2016, a huge sum of N4 billion fraud was reportedly discovered in Aso Rock, the Nigeria’s Seat of Power.

The discovery was made by President Buhari’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd). Aside his alleged shocking discovery, which was made after a general security auditing and verification exercise ordered by Mr. President, the NSA further disclosed that names of 29 ghost security personnel had been on security payroll in the Presidency over the years.

The various states and LGAs across the federa-tion aren’t exceptional. On Thursday, 26th May 2016, the Bayelsa State government said it had uncovered payroll fraud in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), with the discovery of over 765 illicitly employed teachers in the existing eight local government councils in the state.

According to the report from Bayelsa, names of 50 dead teachers were equally found on the payroll of Ogbia Local Government Education Authority (LGEA). In spite of the war against corrupt practices or graft invented by the Buhari-led government since inception, the payroll of most government MDAs, and even that of the pensioners, at various levels are still presently influenced by the enemies of the society.

This very societal ill, if not aptly tackled, is liable to degenerate into a colossal economic mayhem in no distant time.

It’s so baffling that at this digital age, Nigeria is still lagging behind as regards Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

We can’t continue indulging ourselves in retrogressive issues in an era when ICT or Hi-Tech has succeeded in simplifying everything, or unravelling every mystery related to information. Most times I wonder; is it that Nigeria cannot afford the services of IT, or that she can’t boast of or source for the required IT personnel?

This is a candid question we must attend to with every manner of sincerity. The answer, of course, is no. Nigeria can afford all of the above. Her plight ab initio has been lack of orientation and corruption.

The people she had had in positions of authority refused to be convinced that ICT is the only way forward concerning the lingering payroll palaver in the country, perhaps owing to lack of political will occasioned by corruption. However, we ought to be immensely joyful that the current administration apparently detests graft profusely.

But it does not stop at just having an interest in a certain cause, but ensuring that the needful is aptly considered and done. Hence, as the Buhari-led government is ostensibly interested in getting it right, it must acknowledge that obtaining a comprehensive database for all the federal workers is long overdue.

Such measure can only be actualized via a forensic approach. It is indeed baffling that after many years of coming into existence, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is still characterized with myriad of irregularities as constantly reported by workers.

To this end, a special unit/department must be created by law under the Ministry of Finance. The proposed unit is to be manned by well-qualified and reliable IT experts; and no one ought to have access to the department, except its staff and the director/HOD.

Additionally, an agency comprising thoroughly scrutinized individuals ought to be set up by law to monitor or oversee the day-to-day activity of the department. The agency would ascertain whenever a worker dies or retires, as the case may be, among other likely events, and thereafter ensure that the record is duly implemented by the unit.

Moreover, from time-to-time through their oversight functions, the federal legislators should invite the members, particularly the chairman, of the agency to keep them abreast of happenings. This must not be compromised for any reason whatsoever.

For the above unit to function tactically and properly, every federal MDA must equally boast of a competent and reliable IT unit that would regularly update that of the Finance Ministry being the umbrella body, on matters relating to employment, death, retirement, expulsion, retrenchment, or what have you.

The agency as mentioned above would assist in monitoring the genuineness and adequacy of the aforementioned cooperation. For efficiency’s sake, the unit must engage a viable and reliable software consulting firm toward ensuring holistic update of its software maintenance.

The measure ought to as well be replicated on the part of payment of pensions and gratuities.

And, the various state governments should, on their part, endeavour to borrow a leaf from the overall proposed approach. It’s arguably time the governments at all levels fully embraced ICT towards enjoying forever.

This is an inevitable sacrifice the concerned authorities need to make towards salvaging the entire system of this monster that has already eaten deep into our bone marrow. We can’t continue to wallow in anguish while the remedy to our plight is well known. Think about it!

Like this: Like Loading...