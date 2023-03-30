Business News

Paystack co-founder Shola Akinlade buys Danish club, Aarhus Fremad

Aarhus Fremad, a Danish second- division team, has been purchased by Shola Akinlade, a Nigerian software engineer and co-founder of Paystack. The 38-year-old became the club’s primary shareholder after purchasing a 55% stake.

With the intention of improving the club, Akinlade bought it. This comes after he founded Sporting Lagos, a club, in Lagos last year. Sporting Lagos competes in the second division of the Nigerian league and, as a result of the acquisition, will work collaboratively with Aarhus Fremad going forward.

The team currently leads the second division of Denmark by six points. “We have looked at the date correctly, and yes – it is good enough Aarhus Fremad has closed an agreement today, which means a new owner in the club,” the club’s statement on Tuesday read. “We are very excited to work together and anxiously anticipate what the future holds.”

