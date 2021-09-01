PayWithSpecta: Spearheading digital credit revolution in Nigeria

Given that COVID-19 is helping to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in most parts of the world, it means Sterling Bank’s digital credit solution – PayWithSpecta – is well positioned to extend its dominance of the industry, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In a report released in September last year, McKinsey (the worldwide management consulting firm) stated that although banking in Nigeria remained an attractive sector with over $9 billion in value pools, the vast majority of consumers in the country are underserved despite high levels of competition in the industry. According to the firm, lack of access to services, especially in rural areas, issues of affordability, and poor user experience all contribute to the frustration consumers experience right across the customer spectrum. However, as McKinsey also noted, the situation created an opportunity for banks and fintechs to develop enhanced propositions across the value chain to address issues in quick loans, affordable payments, and flexible savings and investments, among others. Indeed, as Africa’s largest economy and with a population of 200 million — 40 per cent of which is financially excluded — Nigeria, in the last decade, has seen a significant rise in the number of companies offering various types of digital financial services.

Digital credit

Digital credit, for instance, has witnessed a remarkable level of adoption in the country over the past few years. Analysts, however, note that while the rapid acceptance of digital credit can be traced to its unique features of being fast (turnaround time of less than 24 hours), convenient, and confidential, the widespread adoption of this form of credit has also been driven by the innovative nature of the digital credit products created by some financial institutions. One of such products, for instance, is Sterling Bank’s digital credit solution known as PayWithSpecta, which was introduced in December last year. Created by Specta, Nigeria’s fastest lending platform, owned by Sterling Bank, PayWithSpecta allows customers to pay for goods in instalments, while merchants are credited instantly, thus helping businesses increase sales. Also, PayWithSpecta offers digital credit limits to customers to purchase items in-store at merchant locations or from merchant online platforms. In addition, the digital credit solution gives merchants the opportunity to access credit for their business activities. Furthermore, it allows consumers to make purchases at zero percent interest rate at designated stores for those who choose 30 to 90 days repayment tenor and as low as 1.75 percent monthly for tenors of seven to 12 months repayment tenor. Giving more details about the benefits of PayWithSpecta at the time, Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, said the digital credit solution would enable customers to buy goods from merchants in-store and from online platforms on credit. According to Atilola, customers can assess their credit limits via the PayWithSpecta platform (www.paywithspecta.com); use their limits at the merchant’s store and even access 30 per cent of the limit as cash. This will enable customers spread payment up to 12 months while the merchant gets his payments upfront. He explained that to sign up, customers will provide their basic information and the platform will give an instant credit decision all within five minutes. The website will then generate a Specta ID for the customer. The customer can then utilise the spending limit by providing the Specta ID at any of the bank’s partner stores (online or in-store) to conclude a purchase. Atilola explained that the credit/spending limit is valid for three months and can still be renewed if not utilised; and you are not charged for unutilized spending limits. He further stated that PaywithSpecta provides more convenience with lending to the customer and gives him access to 30 per cent of the credit limit as cash. He also added that for businesses across the country to start getting the benefits of the digital credit solution, business owners need to visit the PayWithSpecta website to sign up to start receiving payments from consumers, stressing that this will significantly increase revenue for any business.

Findings

Findings by New Telegraph, in fact, show that a lot of entrepreneurs in the country are registering their businesses on PayWithSpecta due to the advantages that the digital credit solution has over competing products. For instance, PayWithSpecta allows registered customers to pay in instalments for goods purchased while ensuring that the merchant is paid in full. Another advantage is that PayWithSpecta has a wide coverage. Businesses registered on the platform have the opportunity of attracting as many as 100,000 customers within a few minutes. Similarly, with PayWith- Specta operators of businesses no longer have to chase customers about to pay for purchases. Significantly also, PayWith- Specta can be used by business owners who have online or physical stores or even both. This makes it very convenient for customers who do not need to pay with cash or card. Instead, they just present their Specta ID when leaving the store and the business owner uses the PayWithSpecta dashboard to authenticate and gets his or her money.

Conclusion

But given that access to financing is a major requirement of most Nigerians in today’s world as people need cash to settle many different bills and make purchase for things required for their personal and business survival, it is in the area of access to credit that PayWithSpecta perhaps has the biggest advantage. Thus, a business owner who registers on the platform can get a credit line and so can his or her distributors. This helps them to expand their range of products; invest in equipment and generally deliver better services.

Like this: Like Loading...