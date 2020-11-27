PC, PDP bicker over roles, defections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a verbal war over recent defections from the latter to the former and what should be considered the proper roles of an opposition political party.

The ruling party, which fired the first salvo, accused the PDP of not providing the necessary opposition to the government of the day and therefore, pushing Nigeria into a one party state. However, the main opposition party, the PDP,countered the accusation and dismissed the defections as the exit of expired politicians in its fold. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, who launched the attack on behalf of his party yesterday in Abuja, said that currently the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had virtually no opposition. He said that it was not surprising that some progressive elements in the PDP were defecting to the ruling party.

Nabena said since the PDP appeared to be failing in playing the role of the main opposition party, other opposition parties should rise to the challenge by doing what the PDP ought to be doing to enrich the democratic space in the country. “It is disheartening that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a largely one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, the APC does not subscribe to this.

We therefore challenge other opposition political parties to take the place of the PDP, because even as the governing party, we recognise the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition, which the PDP has woefully failed to do,” he said. Nabena said it was not surprising that some progressive elements within the PDP had been defecting to the ruling party in recent times.

“For a party unable to run its secretariat, pay staff salaries and its leadership grappling with a crisis of confidence, it will be unfair to expect its progressiveminded members to remain in the PDP, which has failed woefully as the supposed ‘main’ opposition party in Nigeria. But in a swift reaction, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the so-called progressive elements defecting from the PDP to APC were expired and lily-livered politicians. Ologbondiyan said the claims that members of the opposition were trooping into the ruling party, will not save APC from crashing, “as only those who have lost relevance with the people, having betrayed their causes, that would seek accommodation in the “sinking pirate ship” called APC.

