PCC: Keyamo describes as fake story attributed to him on Obi

Chief spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo has denied the report that he is promoting the strength of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, the online report quoting him as saying: “We never saw Peter Obi coming, he took us all by surprise, the only mistake we made in the APC was taking him for granted

“Peter Obi is a force to beat no longer the PDP, we didn’t see Peter Obi becoming this huge in the race, we thought it was a weak campaign and they will fade off, it’s clear now that we can’t stand a chance in this race if we don’t work hard.

“He has changed the political spectrum, some parties like PDP are afraid to share money for vote, because the person you are paying, you don’t know who he or she is coming to vote for.”

