PCC Member To APC: Zone speakership to North Central

Cham Sharon, a member of the Public Affairs Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the leadership of the ruling party to support the speakership ambition of the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase. Sharon said zoning the office of the Speaker in the coming 10th National Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone would serve as reward for “loyalty and faith” in APC’s ideology.

Wase is from Plateau State in the North Central geo-political zone. In a statement issued yesterday, Sharon noted: “An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the governing APC by handing the party continuity in the presidency and a comfortable majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.” The call is coming as the national leadership of the APC and the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has scheduled a closed-door meeting with lawmakers-elect over the zoning of leadership positions in the Senate and the House. While Tinubu is from the South West, the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, is from the North- East. However, aspirants for the National Assembly leadership positions, especially President of the Senate and Speaker of the House, have been emerging from across the six zones.

The APC-PCC member, therefore, wants the ruling party to zone the speakership position to the North Central. Sharon averred: “For any honest observer, as well as any good student of Nigeria’s developmental history, the party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented. And these achievements are the result of the progressive collaboration and support given the executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly who are majorly of the APC.

“With the party set to commence another journey of leading the country into another phase of development, and considering also that certain key national leadership offices will be zoned to respective geopolitical zones, it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of principle and honour, zone the position of the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone. And if it does that, it should also kindly throw its weight behind Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to become the next Speaker. “Zoning the office of Speaker to the North- Central region and supporting Idris Wase to occupy the office should be considered an exercise of recognition and reward for loyalty and sacrifice.” Sharon said that the Deputy Speaker has “demonstrated his panache for excellent congressional leadership by how he had deputised for the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.”

