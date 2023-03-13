News

PCC Member To APC: Zone speakership to North Central

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cham Sharon, a member of the Public Affairs Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the leadership of the ruling party to support the speakership ambition of the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase. Sharon said zoning the office of the Speaker in the coming 10th National Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone would serve as reward for “loyalty and faith” in APC’s ideology.

Wase is from Plateau State in the North Central geo-political zone. In a statement issued yesterday, Sharon noted: “An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the governing APC by handing the party continuity in the presidency and a comfortable majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.” The call is coming as the national leadership of the APC and the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has scheduled a closed-door meeting with lawmakers-elect over the zoning of leadership positions in the Senate and the House. While Tinubu is from the South West, the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, is from the North- East. However, aspirants for the National Assembly leadership positions, especially President of the Senate and Speaker of the House, have been emerging from across the six zones.

The APC-PCC member, therefore, wants the ruling party to zone the speakership position to the North Central. Sharon averred: “For any honest observer, as well as any good student of Nigeria’s developmental history, the party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented. And these achievements are the result of the progressive collaboration and support given the executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly who are majorly of the APC.

“With the party set to commence another journey of leading the country into another phase of development, and considering also that certain key national leadership offices will be zoned to respective geopolitical zones, it becomes imperative to call on the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of principle and honour, zone the position of the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th Assembly to the North Central geopolitical zone. And if it does that, it should also kindly throw its weight behind Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to become the next Speaker. “Zoning the office of Speaker to the North- Central region and supporting Idris Wase to occupy the office should be considered an exercise of recognition and reward for loyalty and sacrifice.” Sharon said that the Deputy Speaker has “demonstrated his panache for excellent congressional leadership by how he had deputised for the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insurgency: Govt competing with bandits in recruiting youths –Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Muhammad Kabir, Lawrence Olaoye, Muritala Ayinla and Musa Pam

In what appears as a veil reference to the deplorable state of the nation, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s and that of the National Assembly, saying they were ‘busy’ competing with bandits in recruiting youths.   […]
News

Reps to probe petroleum subsidy regime from 2017

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives will on Thursday inaugurate an ad hoc committee to investigate the petroleum products subsidy regime in Nigeria from 2017 to 2021. The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) at Wednesday plenary. Presenting the motion, Ogun complained at the secrecy behind the […]
News

Study ties vaping to risk for tooth decay

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S) have said on top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot human teeth. The report was published online November 23 in the ‘Journal of the American Dental Association’. “If you are vaping, be aware that there are potentially some detrimental oral health effects,” said lead researcher […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica