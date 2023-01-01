News

PCC: Obi endorsement by Obasanjo of no value

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the support of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to the presidential candidate of Labour, Peter Obi of no value.

The PCC stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Former President Obasanjo had in a letter on Sunday expressed his support for Peter Obi, LP Presidential Candidate.

However, reacting to the letter, PCC in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director Media and Publicity, PCC said: “We read with amusement the endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his New Year message on Sunday.

“Following calls by journalists from various media houses who asked for our reaction, we decided to make this preliminary statement, though we didn’t consider the so-called endorsement to be of any value.

“We respect the democratic right of former President Obasanjo to support and endorse any candidate of his choice in any election.

“Except that he made it known formally in his New Year message, any discerning political watcher in Nigeria knows that Chief Obasanjo’s preference for Peter Obi is expected. He had earlier stated his position at various public events, the last being at the 70th birthday anniversary of Chief John Nwodo, former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu.

“We make bold to say that our party and candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lose sleep over Obasanjo’s move, as Obasanjo is notorious for always opposing progressive political forces, as he did against MKO Abiola in 1993.”

 

