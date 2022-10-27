News

PCC trains staff in leadership challenges

The Lagos State Office of the Public Complainants Commission (PCC) has trained its management staff and supervisors in leadership challenges. The director of the investigation of PCC, Moses Oladipo, who facilitated the training, identified different leadership styles, which include autocratic, laissez-faire, democratic, transformational and transactional. He took the participants through the qualities a leader must possess to judiciously handle his duties and subordinates. According to Oladipo, this includes a strong desire for responsibility and task completion, vigorous persistence in pursuit of goals, originality in solving problems, self-confidence, and influencing the behaviour of others. “Others are building relationships and teams, integrity, taking responsibility for decisions, and others, to be able to effectively execute an organisation’s vision and mandate. “Leadership is very important in any organisation to avoid confusion. And with the realisation of this, PCC has established an effective organigramme to meet the needs of the public and the staff,” he said.”

 

