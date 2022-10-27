PCC trains staff in leadership challenges

The Lagos State Office of the Public Complainants Commission (PCC) has trained its management staff and supervisors in leadership challenges. The director of the investigation of PCC, Moses Oladipo, who facilitated the training, identified different leadership styles, which include autocratic, laissez-faire, democratic, transformational and transactional. He took the participants through the qualities a leader must possess to judiciously handle his duties and subordinates. According to Oladipo, this includes a strong desire for responsibility and task completion, vigorous persistence in pursuit of goals, originality in solving problems, self-confidence, and influencing the behaviour of others. “Others are building relationships and teams, integrity, taking responsibility for decisions, and others, to be able to effectively execute an organisation’s vision and mandate. “Leadership is very important in any organisation to avoid confusion. And with the realisation of this, PCC has established an effective organigramme to meet the needs of the public and the staff,” he said.”
Related Articles
Biden’s popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall – poll
U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria will break within two years if we fail to act fast – Gani Adams
The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned that Nigeria may cease to exist within the next two years following the country’s challenges. The Odua People’s Congress (OPC) leader issued the warning during the Okota festival in his Arigidi-Akoko hometown in Ondo State at the weekend. Adams, who bemoaned governance, insecurity and growing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens
Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe. Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)