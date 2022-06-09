News

PCN seals 25,000 premises, convicts five pharmacists in 8 years

No fewer than 25,000 pharmaceutical premises have been sealed up by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), and five pharmacists convicted within the last eight years. Registrar of PCN, Dr Elijah Mohammed, who made the disclosure during the public presentation of his scorecard in Abuja, noted that the premises were sealed due to poor documentation, poor hygienic environment, non regularisation of papers and inappropriate and unethical behaviour or conduct. He said: “The illegal pharmaceutical premises that we closed down within the past eight years are over 25, 000 across the federation.

“They were closed down due to various reasons including poor hygienic environment, poor documentation, improper regularisation of papers and improper behaviours in the shops and premises.” On pharmacists convicted he explained that: “Investigating panel sat seven times between 2014 to day: eighty pharmacists appeared before the panel.

“The disciplinary tribunal sat two times between 2014 to date: five pharmacists were convicted by the tribunal. Four pharmacists out of the five were removed from the Register for some time and one pharmacist was sanctioned.” Mohammed further noted there was an improvement in the number of pharmaceutical premises licensed within the period under review.

 

