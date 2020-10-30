News

PCN seals 440 pharmacies, patent medicine shops in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed eight pharmacies and 432 patent medicine shops in Gombe State for various offences. Dr Elijah Mohammed, the council’s Registrar, disclosed this during a press conference in Gombe yesterday after a week-long enforcement. According to Mohammed, the offences for which the premises were sealed included: operating without registration with the council, failure to renew the licences for their premises, dispensing ethical products without supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mr. Stephen Esumobi, the Director of Enforcement of PCN, said that 618 premises comprising: 45 pharmacies and 573 patent medicine stores were visited. He said that 25 pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives.
“The aim of the exercise is to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel,” he said.

He stated that the council’s enforcement team visited 10 out of the 11 local government areas of the state, adding that only the proposed visit to Nafada was postponed based on security advice. The registrar said that the major weakness in drug distribution chain was the proliferation of illegal medicine shops within and outside open drug markets. He added that many of the premises inspected did not have appropriate storage facilities, thereby exposing stocked medicines to harsh environmental factors such as high temperature and humidity. “Some are exposed to direct sunlight. These conditions caused degradation of medicines thus making many of them (drugs) unsuitable for human consumption,” he said.

He stressed that open drug markets had contributed to the adverse security situation in some parts of the country as “ they are the sources of supply of substances of abuse to various people with criminal tendencies.” He said that to address the challenges above, the PCN had stepped up enforcement activities across the country and its enforcement team had visited several states of the federation.

Mohammed said the facilities that fulfilled conditions for registration as patent medicine shops would be registered and their owners would be trained on how to handle simple household medicines. He advised the members of the public to purchase their medicines from licensed pharmacies and simple household remedies from licensed patent and propriety medicines vendor shops

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court dismisses suit against Oshiomhole, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi yesterday dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others. The said suit, which was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others, had prompted the court to grant an interim order on March 4 suspending […]
News

PDP gripped by undemocratic pandemic –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been gripped with undemocratic pandemic. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would not resign based on the call by the opposition party to do so. The statement read: “At a […]
News

New Zealand ramps up military at border to beat coronavirus outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brazil’s cases top 3.4m, death toll nears 110,000 New Zealand said it would increase the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to beat any further spread of COVID-19, as it reported five new cases in the community on Wednesday. Around 500 more defence personnel will be deployed, taking the total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: