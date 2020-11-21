PCN shutdown 266 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Ekiti

About 266 pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores have been sealed – off in Ekiti State by the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), for allegedly contravening the regulation guiding the sale of drugs. Also, six pharmacies that breached the PCN’s code would be prosecuted to protect the ethical practice of the profession and safeguard the health of the people. The PCN’s Registrar, Dr. Elijah Mohammed, disclosed this at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, after the body’s enforcement team visited some pharmacies and drug selling premises in the state. The towns visited were: Ifaki Ekiti, Ayetoro, Ikole, Ado, Igede, Aramoko, Oye, Ayegbaju Iworoko, and Ilupeju, among others. The registrar, represented by Director of Enforcement, Mr. Stephen Esumobi, said: “At the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of 409 premises comprising 37 pharmacies and 372 patent medicine shops were visited. “A total 266 premises made of 12 pharmacies and 254 patent medicine shops were sealed – off for operating without licenses, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist and for poor storage and sanitary. “Six patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN’s seals and they will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.”

