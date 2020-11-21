PCN shutdown 266 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Ekiti

About 266 pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores have been sealed – off in Ekiti State by the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), for allegedly contravening the regulation guiding the sale of drugs. Also, six pharmacies that breached the PCN’s code would be prosecuted to protect the ethical practice of the profession and safeguard the health of the people. The PCN’s Registrar, Dr. Elijah Mohammed, disclosed this at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, after the body’s enforcement team visited some pharmacies and drug selling premises in the state. The towns visited were: Ifaki Ekiti, Ayetoro, Ikole, Ado, Igede, Aramoko, Oye, Ayegbaju Iworoko, and Ilupeju, among others. The registrar, represented by Director of Enforcement, Mr. Stephen Esumobi, said: “At the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of 409 premises comprising 37 pharmacies and 372 patent medicine shops were visited. “A total 266 premises made of 12 pharmacies and 254 patent medicine shops were sealed – off for operating without licenses, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist and for poor storage and sanitary. “Six patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN’s seals and they will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.”
Related Articles
Ortom: FG supplies three trucks of expired palliative rice to Benue
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm that the state government has taken delivery of three trucks of expired rice from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for onward distribution to the people of the state as their share of palliatives from the Federal Government. Governor Ortom disclosed this while addressing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel, electricity hike: Despite NLC strike truce, protest rocks Oyo
*ASCAB chides NLC, TUC for ‘betrayal of masses’ In spite of the suspension of strike by the national body of organised Labour, members of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) and other members of civil society organisations, including the Joint Action Front (JAF), Monday staged a peaceful protest across various streets of Ibadan, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Human trafficking: Edo receives, reintegrates over 5,000 returnees in 3 yrs
The Edo State Government said yesterday that it has received and reintegrated over 5,000 returnees who are victims of human trafficking and illegal migration in the past three years. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, made this known while speaking to journalists in Benin City during the third year anniversary of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)