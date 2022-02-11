Health

PCN targets reduced usage of illicit drugs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…seeks partnership with Customs to control drug importation

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sought partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with the view to reduce the usage of illicit drugs in the country.

The PCN Chairman, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, who led a seven-man delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Comptroller-General NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), noted that it had become necessary to strengthen collaboration with the Customs Service to enhance PCN’s regulatory and inspectorate activities.

He said: “Indeed, there is a good convergence in the functions of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria. It is a known fact that the NCS regulates and controls all items of import including medicines (drugs). The PCN on the other hand issues premises certificates and regulates the practice of all pharmaceutical importers.

“The PCN is particularly pleased that premises licence is an important instrument in the processing of importation and clearing of medicines by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The essence of today’s courtesy call is to seek collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service towards enhancing regulatory activities of the PCN.”

In his response, Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) affirmed the need for a strong synergy between Nigeria Customs Service and Pharmacists Council of Nigeria for the purpose of effectively regulating the drug importation channels, ensuring that only authentic drugs are imported into Nigeria and possibly, reducing the use of illicit drugs in Nigeria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

54gene builds scientists’ capacity on genomic prediction

Posted on Author Our Reporters

5 4gene, a health- technology company equalising precision medicine for Africans and the global population through genom- ics research, advanced molecular diagnostics and clinical studies, has given out millions of Naira to train 50 Nigerian young scientists to attend a pre-conference workshop on genom- ic analysis, introducing the beneficiaries to genome-wide association study and genomic […]
Health

Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during […]
Health

Healing powers of Aloevera (2)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Aloe Vera has been in much use from time immemorial. Wall paintings of Ancient Egypt showed that Aloe Vera was used by the Egyptians to treat catarrh. Among the Jewish people, Aloe Vera was used as an ingredient for embalming. The body of Jesus was wrapped with linen soaked in myrrh and Aloes: CONSTIPATION: Constipation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica