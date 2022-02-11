PCN targets reduced usage of illicit drugs

…seeks partnership with Customs to control drug importation

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sought partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with the view to reduce the usage of illicit drugs in the country.

The PCN Chairman, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, who led a seven-man delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Comptroller-General NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), noted that it had become necessary to strengthen collaboration with the Customs Service to enhance PCN’s regulatory and inspectorate activities.

He said: “Indeed, there is a good convergence in the functions of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria. It is a known fact that the NCS regulates and controls all items of import including medicines (drugs). The PCN on the other hand issues premises certificates and regulates the practice of all pharmaceutical importers.

“The PCN is particularly pleased that premises licence is an important instrument in the processing of importation and clearing of medicines by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The essence of today’s courtesy call is to seek collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service towards enhancing regulatory activities of the PCN.”

In his response, Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) affirmed the need for a strong synergy between Nigeria Customs Service and Pharmacists Council of Nigeria for the purpose of effectively regulating the drug importation channels, ensuring that only authentic drugs are imported into Nigeria and possibly, reducing the use of illicit drugs in Nigeria

