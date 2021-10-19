PCN to sanction pharmacists engaged in professional misconduct

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inaugurated a disciplinary tribunal to address cases of gross professional misconduct by pharmacists who have deviated from the code of conduct and ethics of the profession.

The tribunal commenced its processes with three cases referred to it by the investigative panel bothering pharmacists who were defrauding their employers either by not remitting monies from sales of pharmaceutical products, or going

away with pharmaceutical products without a trace.

The three pharmacists arraigned before the tribunal on various charges of gross misconduct were Success John Onaji, Chigozie Chimaobi Sunday and Chinedum Samuel Okwum.

The tribunal, which would be sitting only on cases referred to it by the investigative panel of the PCN, was unable to sit all through 2020 when it was reconstituted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to its reconstitu

tion in 2020, the tribunal failed to sit for six years after the sixth governing council was dissolved in 2015.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Chairman, PCN Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Mora, said both the investigative panel and the disciplinary tribunal were committed to ensuring Nigerians were better protected and that pharmacists operate within the ambit of the laws governing the council and by extension, the country.

He said: “As practitioners, we have to ensure that the competencies, expertise and proficiency of the practice are maintained at all levels. Nigerians must be protected because pharmaceutical products have bearing between life and death.

“It is on this premise that the laws of council ensure establishing the investigative panel and disciplinary tribunal to ensure that corrective actions are taken and against those that have fallen short of the laws of the council or the country.”

