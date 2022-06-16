PCRC set to celebrate Iyang, 6 ex-IGPs

The Police Community Relations Committee, (PCRC), National Headquarters, Abuja, has flagged off activities to celebrate its founder, retired Inspector General of Police, Etim Okon Inyang, (1983-1986), with the inauguration of 13-man committee, headed by its Deputy National Chairman, North, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdu Paiko, to organise the event.

The event, which will hold in Abuja on Thursday, August 25 with the theme: ‘The PCRC Vision’, will mark the 11th edition of the Police Community Forum and a commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the PCRC, established by Etim Inyang on May 8, 1984, to promote police community collaboration, in order to address community safety and security concerns.

In a release signed by the Deputy National Secretary of the PCRC and Project Director of the Police Community Forum, Amb. Austen Yong, the PCF was designed as a flagship project for the PCRC and platform for community folks to share experiences on how they were being policed while suggesting contributions they could make to support a better police service delivery in line with community expectations.

Yong stated that the celebration of Inyang, the sixth indigenous Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, is in honour of the police community integration efforts of the Nigeria Police, in order to improve quality of life and service delivery to community folks.

According to the statement the event will x-ray the phenomenal psychology of the PCRC, which is the baseline of community policing in Nigeria, adding that seven other retired Inspectors General of Police, two retired Commissioners of police and two former PCRC leaders, will be honoured alongside Inyang for their role in the growth of the PCRC and community policing in Nigeria.

“They will be unveiled as soon they have been contacted and accepted to participate,” the statement added.

According to PCF Project Director, this is the most far reaching event of the PCRC in 38 years, and will involve virtually all PCRC leaders in Nigeria from the Divisions to the national level as well as members of the public from all works of life.

He said in order to ensure a seamless delivery of the project, the ebullient PCRC National Vice Chairman, South-West, Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, who doubles as the chairman of the PCRC Capacity Building Committee, has been chosen to anchor the event as LOC Chairman and he has already inaugurated zonal LOCs to reach out to members of the PCRC Nationwide, who are already aflame for the event.

The Police Community Forum was inspired by Rtd. IGP Suleiman Abba, when he was Commissioner of Police, Rivers State in 2010 and had it’s 10 edition and first national outing with PCRC National Headquarters on December 5, 2019, at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peace Keeping Conference Hall, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

