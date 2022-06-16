News

PCRC set to celebrate Iyang, 6 ex-IGPs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Community Relations Committee, (PCRC), National Headquarters, Abuja, has flagged off activities to celebrate its founder, retired Inspector General of Police, Etim Okon Inyang, (1983-1986), with the inauguration of 13-man committee, headed by its Deputy National Chairman, North, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdu Paiko, to organise the event.

The event, which will hold in Abuja on Thursday, August 25 with the theme: ‘The PCRC Vision’, will mark the 11th edition of the Police Community Forum and a commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the PCRC, established by Etim Inyang on May 8, 1984, to promote police community collaboration, in order to address community safety and security concerns.

In a release signed by the Deputy National Secretary of the PCRC and Project Director of the Police Community Forum, Amb. Austen Yong, the PCF was designed as a flagship project for the PCRC and platform for community folks to share experiences on how they were being policed while suggesting contributions they could make to support a better police service delivery in line with community expectations.

Yong stated that the celebration of Inyang, the sixth indigenous Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, is in honour of the police community integration efforts of the Nigeria Police, in order to improve quality of life and service delivery to community folks.

According to the statement the event will x-ray the phenomenal psychology of the PCRC, which is the baseline of community policing in Nigeria, adding that seven other retired Inspectors General of Police, two retired Commissioners of police and two former PCRC leaders, will be honoured alongside Inyang for their role in the growth of the PCRC and community policing in Nigeria.

“They will be unveiled as soon they have been contacted and accepted to participate,” the statement added.

According to PCF Project Director, this is the most far reaching event of the PCRC in 38 years, and will involve virtually all PCRC leaders in Nigeria from the Divisions to the national level as well as members of the public from all works of life.

He said in order to ensure a seamless delivery of the project, the ebullient PCRC National Vice Chairman, South-West, Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, who doubles as the chairman of the PCRC Capacity Building Committee, has been chosen to anchor the event as LOC Chairman and he has already inaugurated zonal LOCs to reach out to members of the PCRC Nationwide, who are already aflame for the event.

The Police Community Forum was inspired by Rtd. IGP Suleiman Abba, when he was Commissioner of Police, Rivers State in 2010 and had it’s 10 edition and first national outing with PCRC National Headquarters on December 5, 2019, at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peace Keeping Conference Hall, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fuel price hike: NLC begins mobilization against FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…we’ll sit down with labour to dialogue -FG The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced mobilisation of its members to shut down the economy, should the Federal Government proceed with its proposed increase of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), more popularly called petrol, from N162 to N340 next year. Recall that the Federal Government had […]
News

Buhari’s double standard fueling insecurity, says Abaribe

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has blamed the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the security challenges facing Nigeria. Speaking on a Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Abaribe claimed the Federal Government is applying double standard in its handling of the security challenges in the South-East, North-East and North-West. The former Abia State Deputy Governor […]
News

Kalu tasks S‘East, others on APC membership

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party.   Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica