PDP: 2023 presidential ambition cause of Dogara’s defection

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP). Jibrin stated that 2023 presidential ambition was the basis of Dogara’s exit from the PDP.

Also, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said the former Speaker’s defection was an escape route to cover up past misdeeds. Dogara, who joined the ruling party at the weekend, had in a letter to PDP ward Chairman in Bogoro ‘C’ ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, accused Governor Mohammed of reneging on his campaign promises to the people of the state. He told his former ward chairman that “the same reasons why we fought hard in 2019 to effect change in the governance of our dear state are festering now.” But Senator Jibrin, in a statement, said Dogara did not exhaust all avenues available for him in PDP in resolving dispute before leaving the party.

According to him, as a former Speaker, Dogara was a member of PDP BoT and had not tabled any complaints before the board. “In his position as a member of BoT, Mr. Dogara has never laid any complaints to me as the Chairman of BoT which is the highest advisory organ of the party and remained the conscience of the party,” Jibrin stated. He disclosed that Dogora might be nursing an ambition in 2023 which he knew he would not achieve in PDP.

“Considering seriously reasons given by Dogara for his decamping, one is compelled to say that Mr. Dogara has other strong reasons for leaving PDP. “I am beginning to suspect that the former speaker has an underground motives for joining APC. I suspect that Mr. Dogara has a plan of becoming president or vice president in 2023 which he knows he will never achieve in PDP,” he added.

Jibrin, however, assured the former Speaker that PDP would continue to be strong and united, adding that even though the party’s door is open to all Nigerians, it would not accept any plan from anybody to destroy the party. Governor Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Muazu, noted that with the current probe going on in the National Assembly concerning the alleged financial scandal in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), “one may be right to say the guilty ones are afraid.”

The governor described the reasons given by the former Speaker for his defection as flimsy and therefore not good and reasonable enough to convince any true and sincere heart.

