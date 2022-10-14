PDP 2023: We’re resuming our campaign Monday, says Tambuwal

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday said the party would resume its presidential campaign on Monday. The party had put off its campaign, which would have been held in Kebbi and Zamfara on Wednesday and Thursday, to reach out to some of its aggrieved members.

But Tambuwal in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Muhammad Bello, said the campaign “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna.” The governor stated that: “People are looking forward to our coming to state capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023. “Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns).

“None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spammer at our works.” He reiterated that the party would run an issued based campaign. He added: “I believe in the candidature of Atiku and Okowa. I also believe that when we get there we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023.” Meanwhile, the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Government against compromising the integrity of the 2023 general elections.

