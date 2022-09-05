PDP: A party and its seasonal implosion

PDP travels a familiar path ahead of 2023 general election

FELIX NWANERI writes on internal squabble that has become part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whenever it is preparing for a major election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a centrist political party formed ahead of the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 after a long spell of military involvement in politics dominated the country’s political space until 2015, when it lost the presidential election. The party won the presidential elections in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011.

But despite PDP’s seeming “absolute control” of power for 16 years, there is no doubt the era was characterised by polarisation, particularly election years. The squabbles are most times over who flies the party’s presidential flag. The state chapters of the party are also not left out as it has always been battles between then serving governors, who are bent on running for second terms and other party members interested in taking over from them.

Like in the past, this is already playing out ahead of the 2023 elections given the current power-play that has pitted most chieftains of the main opposition party over each other. It is against this backdrop that some political analysts are of the view that the party is in for a replay of the intrigues that characterised its build-up to presidential elections in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

2003: Battle over ambitions

A plot by some governors of the party to draft then Vice- President Atiku Abubakar into the 2023 presidential race rather than the incumbent, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, raised so much dust within the PDP though Atiku later opted for a joint a ticket with his principal.

The story was different in some state chapters of the party as those who contested the primaries with then incumbent governors were forced to quit the PDP for the opposition parties to actualize their respective dreams.

However, majority of the defectors returned to the party shortly after the polls, with some of them offered juicy appointments to calm frayed nerves. But political watchers argued then that the reconciliation was a make-believe one as the PDP is made up of politicians with divergent ideologies and that the relative peace would not stand the test of time.

2007: Polarisation, parallel excos

As predicted in 2023, the bubble burst again in the build up to the 2007 general election as the party witnessed more polarization. Several state chapters of the party saw the emergence of parallel executives that went as far as conducting their own congresses. The climax was the opening of a parallel national secretariat in Abuja by the Chief Solomon Lar-led faction. Lar (now late) was the first national chairman of the party.

The group went ahead to announce a parallel National Executive Committee (NEC). Some governors elected on the platform of the party then were said to be masterminds of the plot and were equally backed by other PDP governors as well as the party’s members in the National Assembly, who stood against alleged third term agenda of then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Although the idea of a faction was said to have been considered as an option by the Lar group to win control of the party’s machinery from the Obasanjo/Ahmadu Ali (then national chairman) faction, the need to save the political careers of some PDP members of the National Assembly was largely responsible for it.

The Ali-led group was said to have concluded arrangements then to expel the affected lawmakers from the party over their refusal to support the stand of the party as regards the botched third term bid.

The expulsion was due to be announced before the Lar group struck. Also, the botched plot to stop Obasanjo from contesting the 2023 presidential election, which pitted him against Atiku, led to a cold war that degenerated to a bitter political battle by 2006, when Atiku declared his ambition to succeed Obasanjo.

Obasanjo’s insistence that Atiku would not succeed him forced the the vice president to leave the PDP for the defunct Action Congress (AC), which handed him its presidential ticket but he host the poll to Obasanjo’s anointed candidate – Umaru Yar’Adua. 2011: Emergence of splinter PDP Reminiscent of the 2007 scenario and as believed by many that internal squabbles have become part of the PDP whenever it is preparing for a major election, aggrieved members of the party under the aegis of PDP Reform Group, led by a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, emerged on the political scene in April 2010 to ask for a return to the ideologies of the party’s founding fathers.

But the then leadership of the party under Prince Vincent Ogbulafor rose against the “rebels” by suspending them from the party. Among those affected then besides Nnamani were Senator Adolphus Wabara, also a former Senate President; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari; ex-Governors Peter Odili and Achike Udenwa of Rivers and Imo states, respectively.

The party was faced with another challenge after the internal uprising. This time, it was the battle for its presidential ticket for the 2011 general election. Initial calculation was the presidency will remain in the North for eight years (2007-2015) as the South had enjoyed eight years through Obasanjo (1999-2007) but power shifted unexpectedly to the South as Yar’Adua death in May 2010, saw his vice, Goodluck Jonathan, being sworn-in as president.

However, Jonathan’s declaration of his intention to contest the 2011 presidential election generated much controversy within the PDP. But, his overwhelming victory over his closest challenger in the PDP presidential primary election, Atiku and the general election, showed that he had considerable support of party leaders despite that his candidacy was a deviation from the party’s power sharing arrangement.

2015: Row over automatic ticket

While the respective PDP leaderships were able to suppress the 2003, 2007 and 2010 revolts; that of 2013 proved the last straw that broke the camels’ back for the party. First, the face-off between the then national chairman, Alhaji Tukur and PDP governors led to the latter’s resignation on January 15, 2014.

Tukur had declared that he would not resign on the ground that it is only the party’s convention can remove him. With Tukur’s ouster, the PDP, on January 20, settled for a former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mu’azu, as national chairman.

His emergence as consensus candidate followed series of meetings between then President Jonathan, governors elected on the platform of the party and other party bigwigs.

Despite the change in guard, the crisis festered. The party lost former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (its presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election) and four of its governors to the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in one fell swoop.

The monumental loss was over the party’s presidential ticket as Jonathan was granted an automatic for the 2015 elections. The decision, which was hinged on the Right of First Refusal led to the affirmation of his candidacy at the party’s national convention despite insistence by some members of the party that the contest for the ticket be thrown open.

Perhaps, the power play explained why the then ruling party went into the 2015 elections a divided house and was handed a shocking defeat. The PDP, not only lost the ultimate prize – the presidency, but most of the states it hitherto controlled and its majority in the National Assembly.

2019: The battle with Sherrif

There was no doubt that the aftermath of the 2015 elections left the PDP with bruises but measures were immediately put in place to rebuild the party.

However, that dream soon turned a mirage as the party got hijacked by a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sherrif. Consequently, rather than the rebuilding process, attention shifted on how to free the party from Sherrif ’s grip. Report had it then that besides the chairmanship of the party, Sherrif ’s main target was the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.

But Sheriff ’s sack as national chairman at the party’s national convention on May 21, 2016, did not bring the envisaged peace as the battle shifted to the courts, with the Sheriff-led National Working Committee (NWC) and National Caretaker Committee led by a former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, respectively claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

Some chieftains of the party at a time advocated an out of court settlement but both camps remained adamant to such call. The legal battle got to a height ahead of the September 2016 governorship election in Ondo State, and it was the Makarfi faction that triumphed after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, recognized the winner of its primary – Eyitayo Jegede – as PDP’s candidate for the poll.

Though the party lost the election to the APC, members of the Makarfi faction viewed the judgement as one that affirmed their claim to the leadership of the PDP though Sheriff ’s appeal against the judgement. The Makarfi’s camp, however, suffered a setback, when the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, confirmed Sheriff as PDP national chairman.

The battle later moved to the Supreme Court, which on July 12, 2017, reinstated Makarfi as the chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party. With Sherrif out of the way, the next battle was that for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 elections. Like in the past, party leaders and chieftains realigned themselves to push the candidacy of the respective aspirants.

And as expected, the realignment caused some form of division within the party. For instance, the ambition of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal that had the endorsement of his Rivers State counterpart pitted their camp against that of Atiku but at the end of the day, the former vice president triumphed at a keenly contested presidential primary that held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

2023: From battle for party structure to implosion

It was another round of internal squabble within the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 general election. The battle started in 2022 with the plot by some governors of the party led by Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) to unseat the then national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, but discerning political minds were of the view at the time that the bone of contention was control of the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

While some members insisted that Secondus must go on the ground that he lacks what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2023, those who backed him maintained that he should be allowed to serve out his tenure and possibly contest for a second term if he so wishes having done well for the party.

The tenure of the Secondusled National Working Committee (NWC) was supposed to elapse in December 2022 but some chieftains of the PDP, who had their eyes on the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, wanted to ease out in order to have a firm grip on the party before the national convention and the presidential primary.

The pro and anti-Secondus camps, however reached a sort of compromise by bringing the national convention forward to October. But, in a twist, some members of the party approached a High Court in Rivers State, which granted an interim order restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The party subsequently named Yemi Akinwonmi, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) as acting chairman. Hours later, a Kebbi State High Court ordered the return of Secondus as national chairman of the party. Before then, the party had announced October 30 and 31 for the conduct of its national convention saw the emergence of a former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as the national chairman of the PDP.

Ayu, a consensus candidate for the position, took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions of the PDP NWC. Many had thought that it was a new beginning for the PDP after the October 2022 national convention but what ensued later was another round of infighting over the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

As expected, the May 28, PDP presidential primary election was characterised by high level politicking that pitted the aspirants against each other as well as claims of financial inducement of delegates. The contest was however won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371 votes to defeat his major challenger, Governor Wike, who garnered 237 votes. A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, polled 70 votes to place third.

While most of the presidential aspirants pledged to rally behind Atiku and work for the success of the party at the presidential election after the primary election, there is no doubt the PDP has not known peace since then, particularly over Atiku’s choice of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Many had thought that Wike’s performance at the shadow election would earn him the party’s vice presidential ticket but that was not to be.

As expected, the choice of the Delta governor was greeted by mixed feelings. Fourteen members of the 17-man panel set-up by the party to advise its leadership and Atiku on the issue were said to have recommended Wike as vice presidential candidate but Atiku in his wisdom, opted for Okowa, an action that infuriated members of the River governor’s camp.

Whereas some leaders of the PDP initially played down on the rift in their party, the raging verbal war between Atiku and Wike’s camps on one hand, and Wike and Ayu’s camps on another hand, show that all is not well with the PDP.

Wike’s supporters have continued to insist that Ayu must step down as a precondition for resolving the rift with the Rivers State governor and the presidential candidate and in line with a pre-convention agreement that he (Ayu) would step down if a presidential candidate emerges from the North. But Ayu, on his part, has vowed not to resign.

The PDP national chairman described those plotting his removal as children, adding that he was elected based on the laid down rules of the main opposition party. Speaking in an interview on the Hausa service of BBC last week, Ayu argued that the presidential candidacy of Atiku does not in any way affect his position as PDP national chairman. He insisted that he stood for election and won a four-year term, wondering why some people would be calling for his resignation, when he is yet to spend even a year in office. His words: “I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we will not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions.

“I was elected as PDP chairman for a four-year term and I’m not up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for. The election of Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate cannot affect me as national chairman. Even if the candidate is from Benue state, I stood for election and I was voted for by Nigerians”.

When asked in specific terms the conditions of Wike’s camp’s call for his resignation among other conditions, he said: “All that he is doing does not affect me because know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offense.

“I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation, when we started the PDP all those ones were children, they were not there, we will not allow one person to become a spoiler, this is our country, so all that is expected of us is to fix the country, provide security and dividends of democracy when we take over power in 2023.”

As expected, Wike fired back at Ayu with a warning that he (the PDP national chairman) might cause the party to lose the 2023 presidential election. He added that those who Ayu described as children brought him from nothing to be chairman of the party. His words: “You can imagine what power can do. You can imagine how people can be ingrates in their lives. I thought as a chairman of a party, who wants to win elections, your business is to bring peace to your party; your business is not to divide your party.

Your business is not to show arrogance to your party. “Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman. Ayu, you were impeached as Senate president. Ayu, you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere. “Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election.

We will help you. These children, these people you call boys, brought you from nothing.” Wike alleged that Ayu doesn’t want to resign because of the billions of naira in the PDP coffers, which were made from the sale of forms during the party’s primary elections.

On the feud between Wike and Atiku’s camps, there is no doubt that peace is still afar despite assurances by the former vice president on reconciliation. A meeting of both camps held recently in London but details of what transpired were not made public except for pictures that were published by the media. Wike is not known to be a supporter of the former vice president and has never hidden his indifference to his presidential ambition.

It would be recalled that the Rivers governor spearheaded the 2019 onslaught against his presidential ambition by throwing his weight behind Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the PDP ticket although Atiku eventually clinched the Ticket but lost the main election.

Wike also mobilized whatever he could to stop Atiku in the recent PDP presidential primary election and probably would have succeeded if not for the last minute political horse-trading that saw Tambuwal withdrawing from the contest and backing Atiku.

No doubt, the Rivers governor vowed to support whoever emerged as PDP’s candidate during the presidential primary election; it is not clear whether he will walk his talk. Politics is not only a game of interest, masquerading as contest of principles although equally an endavour in which anything is possible.

Party elders speak

A former PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George, who holds the same position on Ayu as Wike, is of the view that national chairman must quit before the commencement of electioneering campaigns for 2023 general election.

He said: “The issue of the national chairman of PDP must be addressed before commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections. It is an antithesis and against the norms and culture of our party that our presidential candidate, our national chairman and the chairman of the Board of Trustee will come from one section of the country.

“Party members from the South are already feeling alienated. The PDP if not a private company, so before we start the presidential campaign at the end of this month, the position of national chairman must go to the South. That is what Governor Wike is saying and as a life member of the Board of Trustees of our party, I support this position 100 per cent.”

Noting that it is the national chairman who statutorily hands over the party’s flag to the presidential candidate, George wondered how members of the party from the South will feel, when they see that at all political rallies, southerners have no public political representation.

He advised the party on the need to go into the elections a united house, saying: “We can only go back to Aso Rock if we are united and not divided. Some people are abusing Governor Wike, he is a trouble shooter. As an elder and as a father in this party, I am directing those abusing to stop such immediately.

“Governor Wike is only fighting for injustice, for equity and for fairness in our party. He is not only a strong pillar in this party, but a mobiliser, a financier and an actualizer. Since he joined the PDP, he has not left this party. Am also in a founding father of the party and since 1998 I have not left this party.”

The Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, also believes that it is unfair for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku; the national chairman, Ayu and himself to come from the North. His words: “Based on my earlier statement that the PDP cannot produce a Northern president, national chairman, BoT chairman all from the North for the 2023 presidential elections, I still maintain my stand. “The PDP is a party that caters for all Nigerians; it is not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.

As a PDP BoT chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth no matter anyone’s criticism. I do not fear anyone but God and the true agenda of our party. “I will add that I stand strongly on my toes; I have been a true member of PDP since its inception in 1998.

Today, I am one of the trustees’ members of the party, who remained in the party since 1998 and never changed party.”

But another elder of the party and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, who slightly differed, admonished Wike to embrace humility and concentrate on the victory of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election and perhaps reserve some hope for himself in 2027. “We understand his fears of political irrelevance beyond 2023 when he no longer has the luxury of power and unlimited government resources to unleash his intimidation against the public.

The only way out for him is to be humble, respect his elders and leaders, accept that power is transient, work for the victory of the PDP and perhaps reserve some hope for himself in 2027,” Lamido said.

No doubt, the PDP had even when it was in power approached most elections a divided house , however, developments in the days ahead will determine whether its members will close ranks this time they are in opposition.

