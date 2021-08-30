PDP: A party’s seasonal implosion

Battle for PDP’s structure ahead of 2023

FELIX NWANERI writes on internal squabbles and power play that have become part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially, whenever it is preparing for a major election

There is no doubt that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a centrist political party, formed ahead of the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 after a long spell of military involvement in politics, remains on the country’s dominant party in the present political dispensation.

Though the PPP, which prides itself as the largest political party in Africa won the presidential elections in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011, until its defeat in the 2015 presidential election, it usually get polarised close to each general election year, especially over its presidential flag bearers.

Like in the past, this is already playing out ahead of the 2023 elections given the current power-play that has pitted most chieftains of the main opposition party over who flies PDP’s presidential flag. With majority of the governors elected on the platform of the PDP serving out their second term, the presidency is likely to be their next target.

Also, there are indications that a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who was the party’s standard bearer in the 2019 presidential election, is warming up to fly PDP’s flag again.

It is against the belief of an imminent clash of interests over the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket that some political analysts are of the view that the party is in for a replay of the intrigues that characterised its presidential primary elections in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and even 2019.

2003: Battle over ambitions

A plot by some governors of the party to draft then Vice-President Atiku Abubakar into the 2023 presidential race rather than the incumbent, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, raised so much dust within the PDP though Atiku later opted for a joint a ticket with his principal.

However, the story was different in some state chapters of the party as those who contested the primaries with then incumbent governors were forced to quit the PDP for the opposition parties to actualize their respective dreams.

However, shortly after the polls, majority of the defectors returned to the party as some were offered juicy appointments to calm frayed nerves.

But political watchers argued then that the reconciliation was a makebelieve one as the PDP is made up of politicians with divergent ideologies and that the relative peace would not stand the test of time.

2007: Polarisation, parallel excos

As predicted, the bubble burst again in the build up to the 2007 general election as the party witnessed more polarization. Several state chapters of the party saw the emergence of parallel executives that went as far as conducting their own congresses.

The climax was the opening of a parallel national secretariat in Abuja by the Chief Solomon Lar-led faction. Lar (now late) was the first national chairman of the party.

The group went ahead to announce a parallel National Executive Committee (NEC). Some governors elected on the platform of the party then were said to be masterminds of the plot and were equally backed by other PDP governors as well as the party’s members in the National Assembly, who stood against alleged third term agenda of then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Although the idea of a faction was said to have been considered as an option by the Lar group to win control of the party’s machinery from the Obasanjo/Ahmadu Ali (then national chairman) faction, the need to save the political careers of some PDP members of the National Assembly was largely responsible for it.

The Ali-led group was said to have concluded arrangements then to expel the affected lawmakers from the party over their refusal to support the stand of the party as regards the botched third term bid. The expulsion was due to be announced before the Lar group struck.

Also, the botched plot to stop Obasanjo from contesting the 2023 presidential election, which pitted him against Atiku, led to a cold war that degenerated to a bitter political battle by 2006, when Atiku declared his ambition to succeed Obasanjo.

Obasanjo’s insistence that Atiku would not succeed him forced the the vice president to leave the PDP for the defunct Action Congress (AC), which handed him its presidential ticket but he host the poll to Obasanjo’s anointed candidate – Umaru Yar’Adua.

2011: Emergence of splinter PDP

Reminiscent of the 2007 scenario and as believed by many that internal squabbles have become part of the PDP whenever it is preparing for a major election, aggrieved members of the party under the aegis of PDP Reform Group, led by a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, emerged on the political scene in April 2010 to ask for a return to the ideologies of the party’s founding fathers.

But the then leadership of the party under Prince Vincent Ogbulafor rose against the “rebels” by suspending them from the party.

Among those affected then besides Nnamani were Senator Adolphus Wabara, also a former Senate President; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari; ex-Governors Peter Odili and Achike Udenwa of Rivers and Imo states, respectively.

The party was faced with another challenge after the internal uprising. This time, it was the battle for its presidential ticket for the 2011 general election.

Initial calculation was the presidency will remain in the North for eight years (2007-2015) as the South had enjoyed eight years through Obasanjo (1999-2007) but power shifted unexpectedly to the South as Yar’Adua death in May 2010, saw his vice, Goodluck Jonathan, being sworn-in as president.

However, Jonathan’s declaration of his intention to contest the 2011 presidential election generated much controversy within the PDP. But, his overwhelming victory over his closest challenger in the PDP presidential primary election, Atiku and the general election, showed that he had considerable support of party leaders despite that his candidacy was a deviation from the party’s power sharing arrangement.

2015: Automatic ticket as the last straw

While the respective PDP leaderships were able to suppress the 2003, 2007 and 2010 revolts; that of 2013 proved the last straw that broke the camel’s back for the party.

First, the face-off between the then national chairman, Alhaji Tukur and PDP governors led to the latter’s resignation on January 15, 2014. blew off, resulting in what was later reported as a forced resignation by Tukur, The crisis led to the resignation of the then National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on January 15, 2014.

Tukur had declared that he would not resign because only the party’s convention could remove him.

However, the party, on January 20, settled for a former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mu’azu, as national chairman. His emergence as consensus candidate followed series of meetings between Jonathan, governors elected on the platform of the party and other party bigwigs.

Despite the change in guard, the crisis festered. The party lost Atiku and four of its governors to the then opposition APC in one fell swoop. The monumental loss was over the party’s presidential ticket as Jonathan was granted an automatic for the 2015 elections.

The decision, which was hinged on the Right of First Refusal led to the affirmation of his candidacy at the party’s national convention despite insistence by some members of the party that the contest for the ticket be thrown open. Perhaps, the power play explained why the then ruling party went into the 2015 elections a divided house and was handed a shocking defeat.

The PDP not only lost the ultimate prize – the presidency, but most of its controlled states and its majority in the National Assembly.

2019: The battle with Sherrif

There was no doubt that the aftermath of the 2015 elections left the PDP with bruises but measures were immediately put in place to rebuild the party. However, that dream soon turned a mirage as the party got hijacked by a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sherrif.

Consequently, rather than the rebuilding process, attention shifted on how to free the party from Sherrif ’s grip. Report had it then that besides the chairmanship of the party, Sherrif ’s main target was the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.

But Sheriff ’s sack as national chairman at the party’s national convention on May 21, 2016, did not bring the envisaged peace as the battle shifted to the courts, with the Sheriff-led National Working Committee (NWC) and National Caretaker Committee led by a former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

Some chieftains of the party at a time advocated an out of court settlement but both camps remained adamant to such call. The legal battle got to a height ahead of the September 2016 governorship election in Ondo State, and it was the Makarfi faction that triumphed after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, recognized the winner of its primary – Eyitayo Jegede – as PDP’s candidate for the poll.

Though the party lost the election to the APC, members of the Makarfi faction viewed the judgement as one that affirmed their claim to the leadership of the PDP though Sheriff ’s appeal against the judgement. The Makarfi’s camp, however, suffered a setback, when the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, confirmed Sheriff as PDP national chairman.

The battle later moved to the Supreme Court, which on July 12, 2017, reinstated Makarfi as the chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the party. With Sherrif out of the way, the next battle was that for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 elections. Like in the past, party leaders and chieftains realigned themselves to push the candidacy of the respective aspirants. And as expected, the realignment caused some form of division within the party.

For instance, the ambition of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal that had the endorsement of his Rivers State counterpart pitted their camp against that of Atiku but at the end of the day, the former vice president triumphed at a keenly contested presidential primary that held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

2021: Battle for party structure ahead of 2023 poll

Again, it is another round of battle within the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 general election.

While the battle is about unseating the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, discerning political minds are of the view that the major issue is control of the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

While some members are insisting that Secondus must go on the ground that he lacks what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2023, those backing him maintained that he has done well so far and should be allowed to serve out his tenure and possibly contest for a second term if he so wishes.

The tenure of the Secondusled National Working Committee (NWC) is supposed to elapse in December but some chieftains of the PDP, who have their eyes on the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, want to ease out in order to have a firm grip on the party before the national convention and the presidential primary.

The pro and anti-Secondus camps, however reached a sort of compromise by bringing the national convention forward to October. But, in a twist, some members of the party approached a High Court in Rivers State, which granted an interim order restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The party subsequently named Yemi Akinwonmi, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) as acting chairman last Thursday. Hours later, a Kebbi State High Court ordered the return of Secondus as national chairman of the party. At the brief handover, Secondus pledged to continue to provide astute leadership to the party. “We obeyed the court order from Port Harcourt. We also obeyed the one from Kebbi.

This is a party that follows the rule of law, that obeys court orders,’’ he said. Already, the party has announced October 30 and 31 for the conduct of its national convention. Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, made the announcement after a closed-door meeting of the PDP national caucus at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, on Friday. His words:

“We have just rising from the 40th meeting of the national caucus of our great party the PDP, where we have resolved to submit to the NEC of our party a recommendation from the National Working Committee (NWC) for the national convention of our party to be held between Friday 30th of October to Saturday, 31st of October.”

Tambuwal added the caucus has appointed a former President of the Senate, David Mark to lead the reconciliation of aggrieved members who have initiated court cases against the party.

“This distinguish body has empaneled eight distinguish leaders of our party under the able leadership of former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark to interface with our leaders who are involved in this issue, so that all court matters can will be withdrawn for normalcy to return to the party,” he added. Responding to a question on the counter court judgement temporary restoring Secondus as the national chairman of the party, Tambuwal said the party is yet to be served the court order.

“That matter came up, in view of the fact that we are yet to receive the service of the court order, we empanel this committee; it is part of what this committee will look at,” he said.

As it stands, there are fears that the main opposition party will witness more crisis after its national convention given that it will serve as a prelude to the its presidential primary for the 2023 elections but Tambuwal and others have expressed the optimism that the party will come out of the convention stronger.

According to the Sokoto State governor, “the road can be bumpy but the most important thing is that we are still holding together strongly and that is what we assure our members and teeming supporters across the country. We are the hope of Nigeria and the hope of the future and we earned that confidence and trust of Nigerians and we are not going to betray it.”

While credit must be given to the party for the way it resolved its crises in the past, Nigerians are watching to see if the “Big Umbrella” can weather the current storm and provide a credible alternative in the forthcoming 2023 general election

