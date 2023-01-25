Politics

PDP Abia guber candidate dies

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP), Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne has died.

According to a statement on Wednesday by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on behalf of the family, Ikonned died at the National Hospital, Abuja at about 4 am after a brief illness.

He has not been seem in campaign rallies for some time now.

The statement: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

“Thank you.

“Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie

“For the family.”

 

Reporter

