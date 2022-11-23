Politics

PDP accuses APC of harvesting voter’s cards in Ondo

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

*It is a lie from pit of hell – APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo South senatorial district area of Ondo State Wednesday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of software theft of voter’s cards in the district in order to manipulate the 2023 elections.
A statement signed by Director of Media and Publicity, PDP in the zone, Mr Allen Sowore said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the state chapter of the party should be aware of the clandenstine move by the ruling APC to manipulate the next year’s general elections in the zone.
But the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro described the allegation as a lie from the pit of hell as there is no way the election can be manipulated with the use of technology to be deployed by INEC for the elections.
Otaloro said the use of BVAS for the conduct of elections has made it practically impossible to manipulate election as the power to elect or reject candidates now lie with the electorate.

 

Our Reporters

