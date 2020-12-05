PDP accuses APC of militarising Zamfara bye-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use security agents and armed thugs to unleash violence and rig the December 5 Bakura Federal Constituency bye-election. The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged that two of its supporters had been killed and innocent citizens intimidated.

The party added: “We have been made aware of how, in its bid to perfect a siege on the constituency, crush the people and prevent them from exercising their franchise, the APC has brought in special forces of the IRT and STS, three DIGs of police, two police commissioners, six deputy commissioners of police, 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police and not less than 800 soldiers into the constituency.

“Needless to say, the two special units of the police will be abandoning their vital role of securing the Kano- Kaduna-Abuja expressway, thereby further exposing motorists to grave danger and death, just because the APC wants to muscle votes in Bakura constituency.”

Like this: Like Loading...