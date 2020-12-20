News Top Stories

PDP accuses APC of plot to heighten insecurity in N’West

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to heighten the already tensed insecurity situation in the North-West. The ruling party had last week, called for an investigation of an unnamed North West governor for kidnap and banditry in North West.

 

But PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said APC wants to destabilize the North-West states, particularly Zamfara State, create space for violence and blame it on Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

 

“Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country,” PDP stated.

 

It added that the APC was not happy with its exposition the party’s roles in emboldening acts of terrorism and now seeks to use its spokesperson to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and blame it on innocent Nigerians.

 

“Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state.

 

“Also Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the North- West or any other part of our nation for that matter.

 

“Our party cautions the APC to end its evil enterprise with the lives of Nigerians for their selfish interest,” he said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

