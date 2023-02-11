PDP accuses APC of using COVID-19 hoarded palliatives for campaigns

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the COVID-19 palliatives hoarded by it as campaign materials ahead of the general elections; this development was made known the party’s chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adam. Speaking during campaign in Ondo North senatorial district, Fatai said the palliatives that were supposed to have being distributed during the pandemic era are now been used to woo voters in the state. Adams, who led leaders of the party, to take the cam-paigns to Akure North, Akure South, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West Local Government Areas of the state, assured the people that the party would provide adequate security of lives and property as well as eradicate poverty. According to him, “they (APC) have started giving out palliative to the residents which they could not do when there was Covid-19. But I want to tell you that their palliative will not work for them, APC will lose.” The Deputy Director of the campaign team and former Chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, who spoke at the rally, said it was time for Nigerians to wake up from its slumber and join the PDP to rescue the country from poverty.
