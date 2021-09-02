PDP accuses Buhari of sacking ministers to cover up inefficiency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s desion to sack the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, and his Ministry of Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, was an attempt to cover up his administration’s ineficiency. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said it would find out the real reason behind their removal.

The former ruling party blamed what it called “manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration” on the President’s “divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”. According to the PDP, even if the best hands were recruited into his government, “they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.”

