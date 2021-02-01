PDP accuses Buhari of violating COVID-19 law

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his own executive regulation on COVID-19, which provides for six months jail term for defaulters.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, was reported of publicly violating the COVID- 19 regulation, which he signed few days ago.

“It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the COVID- 19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership revalidation exercise in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on Sat- urday,” the party said.

It noted media reports and pictures of Buhari in public, discussing with his party leaders at the event without putting on a nose mask or maintaining social distancing as stipulated by the new law.

“Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterised the Buhari presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five years.

“Moreover, this development has further shown that the Buhari presidency and the APC are more interested in partisan politics than the health and wellbeing of our nation.

“We ask, with this violation, does the Buhari administration and its officials still have the rectitude to enforce sanctions on any other defaulter in the absence of necessary regrets by President Buhari and his party, the APC?” PDP stated

