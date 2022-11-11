PDP accuses Oyetola’s aides of diverting 90 vehicles

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Governor Gboyega Oyetola to return over 90 vehicles allegedly carted away by top government officials. The PDP accused the office of the First Lady, Oyetola’s son and other officials away of carting away the vehicles ahead of the November 27 inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as governor. The party made the allegation in a statement by the Director of Media Oladele Bamiji yesterday. The PDP said it is in possession of the official record of the number of vehicles allegedly diverted by government officials.

It said: “We have documentary proof of about 15 vehicles with the First Lady, 20 top cars with the governor’s son, and about 30 variously shared to five other top officials. “We have records of about 30 other vehicles raided from some top agencies. In RAMP, eight vehicles including jeeps, hummer bus and others were taken away.

Other cronies including a professor based in Abuja also went away with a jeep belonging to a top agency. “We have a full inventory of all the vehicles, including the numbers plates, engine numbers and their state before they were shared out. We call on those holding the vehicles to return them before November 26.

