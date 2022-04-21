PDP accuses Uzodinma of plans to eliminate political opponents

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of plotting to eliminate opposition leaders in the state. This followed a statement credited to the governor in his Easter message, where he was said to have wondered why bandits, killers, arsonists, terrorists and militants have not been attacking and killing opposition figures in the state. The party viewed the governor’s statement as part of a larger plot to falsely label the opposition before moving to eliminate and silence prominent opposition voices.

A statement signed by the state’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini and made available to our Correspondent reads in part; “By that reckless statement, Uzodinma confirms reports that his government has hatched wicked plots to commence systematic elimination of perceived political opponents, especially those who disagree with him. “Governor Uzodinma’s open call for the elimination of members of opposition in the state, betrays his mindless, unconscionable intolerance and disdain for opposition’s constructive criticisms.

