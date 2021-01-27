PDP, ADC, YPP: President’s action belated

Opposition political parties took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for his delay in rejigging his security apparatus.

They declared that the yesterday’s sacking of the service chiefs came rather too late.

The parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP), in separate reactions, however, said the appointment of the new services chiefs will boost the morale of the troops fighting criminal elements in the country.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president delayed in replacing the service chiefs after the harm had been done.

“If Mr. President had acted when our party and other well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, impressed upon him to do so, the security situation in the country would not have degenerated to this abysmal level.

“We hope President Buhari uses this as a turning point to learn to listen to wise counsel and not always set our nation on the path of destruction before acting.” PDP, however, expressed the hope that the new service chiefs will brace up to the security challenges facing the country.

The party reminded the new service chiefs that their appointment demands a huge sense of commitment, responsibility and determination to secure the nation and restore peace, order and national cohesiveness in the polity.

“Our party urges the new service chiefs to take urgent steps to restore professionalism, boost the morale of our troops and ensure not to fall into the indolence, corruption, recklessness, abuse of process and partisanship that characterised the tenure of the last service chiefs.

“The new commanders must note that Nigerians are looking up to them as professionals to remove terrorists, bandits and other outlaws ravaging our nation from our landscape,” PDP added.

National Chairman of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, said the president exercised his right to appoint or remove service chiefs, but said “this seems to be happening rather too late.”

“All the same, I believe that this will help the morale of our military personnel. Nigeria has superbly trained and schooled officers, but politicians are causing disaffection in the system.

This explains the woes in the country,” he said. Nwosu expressed the belief that the new service chiefs would be mindful in the decisions they make. YPP, in a twit by its National Publicity Secretary, Wale Martins, “commend President @MBuhari for eventually listening to Nigerians and letting go of his service chiefs.

“Though belated, but needful at this critical period to rejuvenate lost confidence in the system. “This newly found political will should also be extended to his docile ministers.”

