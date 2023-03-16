2023 Elections Politics

PDP Alleges Plan To Manipulate Poll By Instigating Violence In Nasarawa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nasarawa State Chapter has alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to instigate violence to scare away voters during Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku made the allegation at a press conference held in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Maku who is also the director general of the Atiku/Umbugadu campaign council in the state said the party was in receipt of intelligence information that the ruling party in the state had planned to disrupt elections where the PDP has clear chances of winning.

He said that the APC whose stock in trade is to manipulate elections has again perfected plans to unleash violence in Lafia, Obi, Karu, and Nasarawa Local Government Areas.

The Director General of Atiku/Ombugadu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to mobilize security personnel in such areas to enable the people in those areas to vote for candidates of their choice during the elections.

The former minister also alleged a move by the APC to induce voters in contravention of the stipulations of the Electoral Act 2022, saying the ruling party in the state has already deployed its agents across the PDP strongholds to achieve its nefarious aim.

Maku, therefore, appealed to security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam its searchlight on Nasarawa during the March 18 election.

He said the ruling party has wasted the goodwill that brought it to power in 2015, adding that the people of the state will end APC’s misrule and return PDP back to power at the poll, calling on PDP supporters to conduct them peacefully during the elections.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

