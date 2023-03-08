PDP Alleges Plans To Disrupt Ebonyi Guber Polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has alleged plans to disrupt Saturday’s governorship and State National Assembly election in the state

The party specifically accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the plot.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Chief Abia Onyeike, PDP called on security agents in the state to forestall the plot.

The statement partly reads, “The evil plans of the APC government in Ebonyi State to cause mayhem and disrupt the forthcoming Governorship elections have been uncovered.

“The APC is not prepared for a democratic competition. Their leaders and chieftains have boasted that anyone who comes out on Saturday and refuses to vote for their party will be killed.

“This is a terrible and strange development in the history of elections in Nigeria.

“We seize this opportunity to alert the security agencies in the state to forestall the breakdown of law and order because of the excesses of these political gangsters”.

