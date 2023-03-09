…PDP alleges plans to disrupt guber polls in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has alleged plans to disrupt this Saturday’s governorship election in the state. It specifically accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the plot. In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Abia Onyeike, PDP called on security agents in the state to fore stall the plot. The statement reads in part: “The evil plans of the APC government in Ebonyi State to cause mayhem and disrupt the forthcoming governorship election have been uncovered. The APC is not prepared for a democratic competition. Their leaders and chieftains have boasted that anybody who comes out on Saturday and refuses to vote for their party will be killed. This is a terrible and strange development in the history of elections in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...