News

…PDP alleges plans to disrupt guber polls in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has alleged plans to disrupt this Saturday’s governorship election in the state. It specifically accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the plot. In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Abia Onyeike, PDP called on security agents in the state to fore stall the plot. The statement reads in part: “The evil plans of the APC government in Ebonyi State to cause mayhem and disrupt the forthcoming governorship election have been uncovered. The APC is not prepared for a democratic competition. Their leaders and chieftains have boasted that anybody who comes out on Saturday and refuses to vote for their party will be killed. This is a terrible and strange development in the history of elections in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUSUN strike: Court holds session in Osun police command

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

As the strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) continues, Osun State Magistrate Court yesterday held its sitting at the police headquarters in Osogbo. The court session, it was gathered, was to decongest the police cells in the command and other divisions. Presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, the session was […]
News

2023: Omo-Agege needs miracle workers to win Delta, says Aniagwu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has scored the Deputy President and governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) low in the build up to 2023 general elections in the ol rich state. This cane barely two days after Omo-Agege said the disunity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be a […]
News

Senate queries Health Ministry over alleged mismanagement of N559m

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International Certificate of vaccination (YellowCard) tothepublic The Senate also revealed that nine assorted vehicles belonging to the Ministry were taken away by some former officials of the Ministry when they left the service […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica