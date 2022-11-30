PDP alleges plot to disrupt Ondo rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plan to orchestrate violence and disrupt its presidential campaign rally scheduled for Akure, Ondo State capital, tomorrow. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, accused the ruling party of resorting to violence in a desperate bid to disrupt the rally, because of the increasing popularity of the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party said it was aware of plots by the APC to import thugs from Kogi State and station them at strategic locations along roads and intersections leading to the rally venue to attack PDP members and other Nigerians “similar to the dastardly acts APC perpetuated against the PDP in our Kaduna and Borno States rallies.” It alleged that APC was bragging that the Ondo State government had bribed commercial road transporters in the state not to provide transportation to PDP members and supporters so as to frustrate their movement to the venue of the rally. The PDP, however, said it could not be deterred by the plots, and expressed the confident that Ondo people would resisted it.

