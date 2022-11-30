News Top Stories

PDP alleges plot to disrupt Ondo rally

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plan to orchestrate violence and disrupt its presidential campaign rally scheduled for Akure, Ondo State capital, tomorrow. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, accused the ruling party of resorting to violence in a desperate bid to disrupt the rally, because of the increasing popularity of the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party said it was aware of plots by the APC to import thugs from Kogi State and station them at strategic locations along roads and intersections leading to the rally venue to attack PDP members and other Nigerians “similar to the dastardly acts APC perpetuated against the PDP in our Kaduna and Borno States rallies.” It alleged that APC was bragging that the Ondo State government had bribed commercial road transporters in the state not to provide transportation to PDP members and supporters so as to frustrate their movement to the venue of the rally. The PDP, however, said it could not be deterred by the plots, and expressed the confident that Ondo people would resisted it.

 

Our Reporters

Governorship primary: Tension in Osun as APC factions lock horns

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

•Police may declare stay-at-home order …trade blame over violence There is palpable tension between two factions jostling for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s primaries to pick candidates for the July 16 election on Saturday. Three aspirants will be vying to be candidates of the APC and they […]
Banks borrowed N9.12trn from CBN in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed a total of N9.12 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in the first six months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows. The amount is N5.89 trillion (64.53 per cent) more than the N3.23trillion that the lenders […]
House committee summons European liners over illegal surcharge

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

TheHouseof RepresentativesCommitteeonPort and Harbour has written to European shipping lines to explain the more than 400 per cent illegal Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) slammed on Nigerian importers at the seaports.   The surcharge was raised unilaterally by the European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) on all cargoes coming to the nation’s seaports from $200 to $1,500 […]

