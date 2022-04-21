…PDP alleges sabotage in incessant military plane crashes

News Top Stories

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged complicity or sabotage in the incessant military plane crashes in the country. PDP, which is reacting to Tuesday’s crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane in Kaduna, said the pattern “gives credence to the strong suspicion among Nigerians that there is complicity or sabotage in our national securityarchitectureincluding the Air Force which is very critical to any meaningful fight against terrorism.”

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, recalled that a NAF aircraft crashed around Kaduna International Airport, in May last year, killing the then Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers. “It is instructive to note that our nation has experienced no fewer than eleven unexplained military air crashes since the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government took over power in 2015,” PDP noted. PDP demanded for a system-wide independent judicial enquiry to conduct an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of these incessant military aircrafts crashes especially in the face of worsening terrorism attacks in the country.

It stated that its “demand is imperative and consistent with the demands by Nigerians who have lost faith in the ability of the APC government to conduct a transparent and credible investigation into any matter, particularly those relating to our national security.”

The party described as disturbing that after each crash, the APC government would come up with a public announcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mishap but noted that such investigation went cold. PDP however, commended the courage of the nation’s military officers and charged them not to be deterred “by this very sad and unfortunate incident but to remain vigilant and focused in their constitutional duty of protecting our nation especially at this critical point in our national life.”

 

