PDP alleges sabotage in incessant military plane crashes

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged complicity or sabotage in the incessant military plane crashes in the country.

PDP, which is reacting to Tuesday’s crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane in Kaduna, said the pattern “gives credence to the strong suspicion among Nigerians that there is complicity or sabotage in our national security architecture including the Air force which is very critical to any meaningful fight against terrorism.”

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, recalled that a NAF aircraft crashed around Kaduna International Airport, in May last year, killing the then Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers.

“It is instructive to note that our nation has experienced no fewer than eleven unexplained military air crashes since the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government took over power in 2015,” PDP noted.

PDP demanded for a system-wide independent judicial enquiry to conduct an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of these incessant military aircrafts crashes especially in the face of worsening terrorism attacks in the country.

It stated that its “demand is imperative and consistent with the demands by Nigerians who have lost faith in the ability of the APC government to conduct a transparent and credible investigation into any matter, particularly those relating to our national security.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

