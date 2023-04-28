PDP Angry Otti Will Use Excellent Performance To Expose Their Failure In Abia – Ekeoma

Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Media aide to the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government are not angry that Julius Berger visited the abandoned Port Harcourt Road, Aba to see how it can be reconstructed to safe lives and revive dead businesses.

Ekeoma said on the contrary, the PDP and the State government are rather angry that Otti is going to use excellent performance to expose their failure to the world because Julius Berger represents quality and excellence they never brought to the state.

He described the actions of some opposition party members criticizing the swift action of his principal on the perennially dilapidated Aba Port Harcourt Road as hypocritical.

New Telegraph reports that the on-the-spot assessment carried out by engineers of Julius Berger on Wednesday got a cheering reaction from Aba residents, but equally got some negative reactions on Social Media from members of the opposition parties.

Ekeoma said that it is only in Abia State where a government with such a notorious reputation for misgovernance and betrayal of the people, would have the audacity to play the victim when in the real sense, it is the aggressor.

He however said that the questions those currently running the affairs of Abia State have failed to answer are:

“What happened to the several billions of naira secured for the construction of Port Harcourt Road, since there is nothing tangible on the ground?

“How did the visit by Julius Berger affect Abia state government, when the Construction Giant didn’t bring any equipment there and didn’t do anything to imply sabotage?

“Why is the Abia state government opposed to the harmless step being taken to initiate the process of genuine reconstruction when it’s obvious they have no interest in building the road?

“Should a government care more about its pride than the plight of its people?”

Ekeoma equally said that it is a double standard to see supporters of a certain governorship candidate in Abia during the just concluded 2023 election who moved construction equipment to a bad spot for palliative work criticize Otti for making a fast important move that will benefit Aba massively.

He said that it is very ironic that a Governor-Elect who by law ought to be enjoying certain privileges like Security Briefing, Usage of the Governor’s Lodge, Extra Security escort etc, is being attacked for getting a Reputable Construction Company to visit an abandoned dilapidated road, for an on-the-spot assessment, ahead of his inauguration.

“During the Campaigns, one of the governorship candidates deployed Construction Equipment along the Osisioma axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. He claimed he wanted to rehabilitate the road.

“The road in question belongs to Federal Government and was awarded to Arab Contractors. Nobody bullied, shouted or condemned the Candidate in question, even though discerning minds knew that what he was doing was a mere campaign strategy.

“Gaze those leading the criticism? The same guys who applauded their Candidate for deploying Construction Equipment on a federal road under construction, and the ones who didn’t have the balls to criticise the government in power for abandoning the road after the massive destruction of people’s houses was carried out,” he said.

Ekeoma continued and said that Dr. Alex Otti has attracted, and has personally built quality road projects in Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Isuikwuato and Arochukwu.

“Except that of Isieketa-Mbawsi, non of the other projects witnessed any kind of drama. When he attracted the over 11 Kilometre Isieketa Mbawsi Road, Abia state government, through the then LGA Chairman did everything to stop the project.

“They tried to extort the Engineers but were resisted. They sent thugs there and caused a lot of distractions until Otti sent security agents to provide security for the engineers and their equipment.

“Their infantile calculation was that Otti would build political capital off the project, hence they made the false claim that the road had been awarded by them. For them, everything is petty politics. Today, that road is the longest, most solid and most strategic road found in that part of the state.”