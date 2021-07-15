News

PDP, APC, APGA’ll support me to emerge as governor – Maduka

A former governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has said that he would become the first non-denominational governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022, when he would be sworn in. In a chat with reporters yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Maduka hinted that he was sure to emerge as the next governor of the state, given the fact that the overwhelming majority of the people of Anambra State want it to be so.

He said: “Anambra people understand I return home to serve them selflessly. For the past 30 years, I have been giving back to the society that made me what I am. It is the people that I have assisted that are yearning that I should also serve them as governor. Everywhere I go across the state; people keep urging me to come out to serve them as governor.

This pressure makes me want to contest and win the governorship for the people of the state. “Though I am not yet candidate of any political party for yet, besides the three major political parties gunning for the governorship election such as PDP, APGA and APC, as well as all other political parties participating in the election want me to be their candidate for the November 6 governorship election in the state.”

