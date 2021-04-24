News

PDP, APC bicker over alleged plan by Fayemi to cede Ekiti land for ranching

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to offer sizeable portions of Ekiti land to Fulani herders for ranching. The party claimed that it is part of the plan to advance Fayemi’s presidential ambition in 2023.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has denied the allegation, saying that neither the party nor the governor has such plan. According to a statement by the party state Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, Fayemi is perfecting plans to acquire lands in six locations across the state to satisfy the yearnings of the herdsmen. Adeyanju said the action, which he ill-conceived and self-serving, would be resisted by all well- meaning and progressive Ekiti people across party, religious and traditional divides.

“It is no longer news that Governor Fayemi has been hobnobbing with some political interests to advance his presidential ambition not minding what happens to his people at home. But charity they say begins at home,’’ he said. “We reliably gathered from those in his government that the present APC government in Ekiti was planning to hijack lands in six towns of Omuo Ekiti, Emure, Oke Ako, Otun, Okemesi and Ipole Iloro.

“The idea was that, there would be two ranches in each of the three Senatorial districts and these lands would be acquired by deceiving land owners that the State wants to embark on aggressive food production through a policy that will be introduced by the Ministry of Agriculture. “We want our traditional rulers, chiefs and every lover of Ekiti to be on alert and join progressive forces to stop this evil plot.

But APC in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana, described the allegation as a lie from the pit of hell, saying the governor and the state government has no such plans in the horizon. “For the avoidance of doubts and for the umpteenth time, the state government does not intend to snatch lands from people of the state,’’ said the party.

Our Reporters

