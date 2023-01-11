News

PDP, APC clash over attack on Ondo community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A member of House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency Tajudeen Adefisoye and the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Akingbaso, yesterday disagreed over the attack on the area by thugs. Adefisoye of the APC had alleged that his main challenger Akingbaso of attempting to kill him on Sunday during a political rally in Idanre. However, the PDP, and Akingbaso said it was an APC candidate that has been terrorising the people of Idanre and made an attempt on the lives of PDP supporters in the community.

T he PDP alleged that the lawmaker has a mobile armoury he moves about and made use of at any point in time. The party in a statement by its Director of Media Fasoranti Adeyemi said: “For clarity, the party called on the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure to investigate the men in Army uniform who attacked and destroyed shops in Idanre on Monday evening.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Access Bank acquires Kenya’s Sidian Bank for N15bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Nigeria’s top lender, Access Bank, will acquire majority stake in another Kenyan bank, Sidian Bank, from Centum Investments for Sh4.3 billion, two years after it entered the Kenyan market with the buyout of Transnational Bank. A report by Kenyan’s Business Daily said Centum Investments on Tuesday announced a binding agreement to sell 83.4 per cent […]
News

Again, gunmen kidnap 3 persons at Ibadan quarry site

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Less than two weeks after the abduction of three farmers in Oluyole Local Government Area and about two months after some staff of a quarry site were abducted by armed gunmen along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, some daredevil kidnappers has again abducted three people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The gunmen kidnapped the three […]
News

Senate to pass 2022 Budget Tuesday

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate will on Tuesday, pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill currently pending in the National Assembly for consideration and approval The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), made the disclosure while briefing journalists, after a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Yakubu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica