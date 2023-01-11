PDP, APC clash over attack on Ondo community

A member of House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency Tajudeen Adefisoye and the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Akingbaso, yesterday disagreed over the attack on the area by thugs. Adefisoye of the APC had alleged that his main challenger Akingbaso of attempting to kill him on Sunday during a political rally in Idanre. However, the PDP, and Akingbaso said it was an APC candidate that has been terrorising the people of Idanre and made an attempt on the lives of PDP supporters in the community.

T he PDP alleged that the lawmaker has a mobile armoury he moves about and made use of at any point in time. The party in a statement by its Director of Media Fasoranti Adeyemi said: “For clarity, the party called on the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure to investigate the men in Army uniform who attacked and destroyed shops in Idanre on Monday evening.

