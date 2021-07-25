PDP, APC differ on defection of members

The defection of former Deputy National Youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Dennis Alonge-Niyi and others to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has pitched the two major political parties against each other in Ondo State.

Alonge-Niyi, a former Chairman of Ose Local Government Area and leader of PDP dumped the party for APC with scores of his supporters at the weekend.

The defectors were received into the party by the Acting Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and handed them over to the leader of the party in the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aside Alonge-Niyi; former Executive Chairman of Akoko South East Local Government Council, Hon Akin Aibinuomo; former Financier and Leader of PDP in Irele Local Government Area, Prince Thompson Atayase; Alhaji Ilesanmi Jamiu and Chief Aladejebi dumped Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and PDP for the APC. Welcoming the defectors into the party,

Governor Akeredolu assured them of a level playing ground, stressing that no founder, no joiner. The governor declared that there is room for many and more, adding that the new members will be integrated into the party without discrimination.

However, the PDP said Alonge-Niyi and others were not members of the party and that the APC and the government should not celebrate their detections. It said the defector had since left the party since August last year.

The Publicly Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kennedy Peretei in a statement yesterday recalled that the last PDP State Congress was held on August 4, 2020 in which Dennis Alonge-Niyi participated seeking the office of state chairman.

“Based on his antecedents in the party, he was roundly defeated at the congress having scored 348 votes as against 1,341 scored by Alhaji Fatai Adams, even though he openly embraced the winner, his utterances and activities since then portrayed him as a mole in the party.

“During the October 10, 2020 governorship elections, Alonge-Niyi shamelessly worked for the APC’s governorship candidate. As a matter of fact, the logistics support for the elections was coordinated for the APC from his house.

Like this: Like Loading...