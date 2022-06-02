News

PDP, APC have expired, lost relevance – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expired and lost their political relevance in the country. He disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after a meeting with leaders and members of the Labour Party in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Obi, whorecentlyresigned his membership of the PDP, said the PDP stepped out of fortune and victory following itsrefusaltozonethepresidential ticket to the South.

The Labour Party candidate, who spoke through his Campaign Director General, Dr. Doyin Okupe, berated the PDP for being ‘unrighteous and unjust’ for jettisoning the zoning arrangement of the party. According to him, those who opposed zoning in the PDP undermined the existence of the PDP and have violated the gentleman agreement of the founding fathers of the party. Obi said he is banking on the votes of Nigerian workers, youths, market women and students, to defeat both the APC and PDP at the 2023 general election.

The former running mate of Atiku Abubakar at the 2019presidentialelectionsaid although PDP was a good platform, it died the moment zoning was not considered in choosing its presidential candidate, declaring that; “APC was never a good platform, it is of no consequence.” He said: “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders. Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP, the moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, of victory, because it has suddenly become unrighteous and unjust.”

 

