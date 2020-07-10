News

PDP: APC, Ize-Iyamu sponsoring fake news against our leaders

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the September 19 Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of sponsoring fake news against its leaders.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC was plotting to use a section of the media to arm twist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the Edo State governorship election in favour of its candidate.

The party said this has further exposed the hopelessness of APC in the Edo election, which has now resorted to blackmailing INEC.
“Whereas we understand APC’s despondency over the soaring popularity of our party and candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the APC is worsening its woes by sponsoring fabrications against the expressed will of the people of Edo State to re-elect Governor Obaseki in the September election.

“The APC, by now, should know that attempting to rig, by any way whatsoever, will surely be met with stiff resistance and dire consequences from the people.

Our Reporters

