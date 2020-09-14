News

PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election

Posted on

Family of detained Nigerian Air Force officer, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji, have raised the alarm over an alleged plot by top officials of NAF to subvert justice in the case including that of Warrant Officer Paul Ayodele Atteh.

 

The family in a press release signed by the head of the family, Alhaji Oyebanji said that the family had received information on the alleged plot by top officials of NAF to undermine justice in the case of MWO Michael Oyebanji and Warrant Officer Paul Ayodele Atteh following their defence while going through the court martial.

 

Besides, the family used the medium to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others to urgently to intervene in the matter with a view to coming to the aid of the innocent officer who had been detained for over a year for a crime he didn’t commit.

 

Oyebanji said: “As family members, we cannot continue to fold our hands and allow Nigerian Air Force to continue to treat our son, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji and his colleague like common criminals over a crime they didn’t commit and every single evidence has vindicated them already despite several attempts by the cabal in the Nigerian Air Force to frustrate the trial.

 

“The said top officials of NAF, we gathered are bent on dealing with them for their refusal to release loan to a superior officer who requested for loan without following due process.

 

“Our son and that of his colleague have both served the nation diligently and we wonder how they could be framed up for insisting on due process in the disbursement of loan to a superior officer who is not even a member of the cooperative in question.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

