News Top Stories

PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 election in Edo State. The party also accused the ruling party of burning of the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State.

 

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference yesterday said the APC wants to reenact similar judicial quagmire that led to the scuttling of the 1993 general election, which led to a serious national crisis that almost destroyed the corporate existence of Nigeria.

 

The plot, according to him, is to use political groups to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the election.

 

“This section of the Electoral Act has put paid to situations in the past, where groups or individuals who have no real stake in elections were used as canon fodders by selfish individuals and groups to manipulate the courts and frustrate electoral process against the interest of the people,” Ologbondiyan explained.

 

He stated that section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by INEC. “Our party therefore cautions such unpatriotic persons to note that the people

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EFCC urges court to deny bail to popular social media influencer, Adeherself

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos to deny the bail application of a popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’.   The lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Samuel Daji, made the appeal on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of […]
News

Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, heads back into coronavirus lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia’s second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scramble to to contain a coronavirus outbreak. The decision, which affects around 4.9 million people, was announced just hours before the busy border between Victoria, of which Melbourne […]
News

Feeling the heat of COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For workers in Delta State, these are difficult times. While the whole world battles the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, workers in the state are grappling with the revision of their salaries to the standard of the N18,000 minimum wage. That is in spite of the fact that the state government was among the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: