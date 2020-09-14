PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 election in Edo State. The party also accused the ruling party of burning of the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference yesterday said the APC wants to reenact similar judicial quagmire that led to the scuttling of the 1993 general election, which led to a serious national crisis that almost destroyed the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The plot, according to him, is to use political groups to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the election.

“This section of the Electoral Act has put paid to situations in the past, where groups or individuals who have no real stake in elections were used as canon fodders by selfish individuals and groups to manipulate the courts and frustrate electoral process against the interest of the people,” Ologbondiyan explained.

He stated that section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by INEC. “Our party therefore cautions such unpatriotic persons to note that the people

